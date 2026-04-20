Palantir Posts Manifesto Lamenting Post-War “Neutering” of Nazi Germany

The surveillance giant has exploded in value as it’s scored massive contracts from the Trump administration.

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Major military contractor and surveillance giant Palantir has posted a chilling manifesto on social media that calls for tech companies like itself to play a larger role in a dystopian future where imperialist and white supremacist powers are unleashed and Americans are increasingly subject to the whims of the surveillance state.

The post contains 22 points it says were summarized from a 2025 book, The Technological Republic, written by Palantir co-founder Alex Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska, head of corporate affairs and legal counsel to the company’s CEO.

The company, also co-founded by Peter Thiel, says that the U.S. should adopt mandatory national military service on a “universal” basis. The military’s needs should be prioritized above all because “the ability of free and democratic societies to prevail … requires hard power,” rather than soft power.

The type of power that Palantir wishes to support prioritizes Western values and denigrates “subcultures,” the manifesto says, in a clear racist dogwhistle. Civilizations like Nazi Germany and imperial Japan should be returned to power, the post says.

“The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone,” the company said. “The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.”

Several of the points echo right-wing complaints about “cancel culture” and “inclusion,” while backing a seemingly white supremacist vision of the United States.

“Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive,” the post says, condemning “hollow pluralism.” “We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity.”

Tech companies like Palantir must play an outsized role in this future, the company says, claiming that “Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime.”

The post, described as comically evil by critics, is concerning coming from a company with growing influence within the federal government. Just over the first year of Donald Trump’s second term, the company’s stock more than doubled in value, as it scored over $11 billion worth of contracts with the federal government.

The company’s powers within its government work include decisionmaking powers in wartime, widespread surveillance of immigrants and Americans writ large, and spying on Americans, a longstanding practice of the company in both its federal and local law enforcement partnerships.

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