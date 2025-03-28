Trump Order Cites National Security to Attack Collective Bargaining Rights

The president is trying to strip hundreds of thousands of federal workers of union representation and labor protections.

President Donald Trump’s latest attack on the working class was delivered in the form of an executive order late Thursday that seeks to strip the collective bargaining rights from hundreds of thousands of federal government workers, a move that labor rights advocates said is not only unlawful but once again exposes Trump’s deep antagonism toward working people and their families.

The executive order by Trump says its purpose is to “enhance the national security of the United States,” but critics say its clear the president is hiding behind such a claim as a way to justify a broadside against collective bargaining by the public workforce and to intimidate workers more broadly.

“President Trump’s latest executive order is a disgraceful and retaliatory attack on the rights of hundreds of thousands of patriotic American civil servants — nearly one-third of whom are veterans — simply because they are members of a union that stands up to his harmful policies,” said Everett Kelley, president of the 820,000-member American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the nation’s largest union of federal workers.

The far-reaching order, which cites the 1978 Civil Service Reform Act as the source of his presidential authority, goes way beyond restricting collective bargaining and union representation at agencies with a national security mandate, but instead tries to ensnare dozens of federal agencies and classifications of federal workers who work beyond that scope.

According to the Associated Press, the intent of the order “appears to touch most of the federal government.”

AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler responded with disgust to the order, pointing out that the move comes directly out of the pre-election blueprint of the Heritage Foundation, which has been planning this kind of attack against the federal workforce and collective bargaining for years, if not decades.

“Straight out of Project 2025, this executive order is the very definition of union-busting,” said Schuler in a Thursday night statement. “It strips the fundamental right to unionize and collectively bargain from workers across the federal government at more than 30 agencies. The workers who make sure our food is safe to eat, care for our veterans, protect us from public health emergencies and much more will no longer have a voice on the job or the ability to organize with their coworkers for better conditions at work so they can efficiently provide the services the public relies upon.”

Shuler said the order is clearly designed as “punishment for unions who are leading the fight against the administration’s illegal actions in court — and a blatant attempt to silence us.”

The White House practically admitted as much, saying in a statement that “Trump supports constructive partnerships with unions who work with him; he will not tolerate mass obstruction that jeopardizes his ability to manage agencies with vital national security missions.” In effect, especially with a definition of “national security” that encompasses a vast majority of all government functions and agencies, the president has told an estimated two-thirds of government workers they are no longer allowed to disagree with or obstruct his efforts as they organize to defend their jobs or advocate for better working conditions.

Describing the move as “bullying tactics” by Trump and his administration, Kelley said the order represents “a clear threat not just to federal employees and their unions, but to every American who values democracy and the freedoms of speech and association. Trump’s threat to unions and working people across America is clear: fall in line or else.”

“These threats will not work. Americans will not be intimidated or silenced. AFGE isn’t going anywhere. Our members have bravely served this nation, often putting themselves in harm’s way, and they deserve far better than this blatant attempt at political punishment,” he added.

Both AFGE and the AFL-CIO said they would fight the order tooth and nail on behalf of federal workers — and all workers — who have a right to collective bargaining and not to be intimidated for organizing their workplaces, whether in the public or private sector.

“To every single American who cares about the fundamental freedom of all workers, now is the time to be even louder,” said Shuler. “The labor movement is not about to let Trump and an un-elected billionaire destroy what we’ve fought for generations to build. We will fight this outrageous attack on our members with every fiber of our collective being.”

Kelley said AFGE was “preparing immediate legal action” in response to Trump’s order, and vowed to “fight relentlessly to protect our rights, our members, and all working Americans from these unprecedented attacks.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



