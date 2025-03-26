Critics Slam Trump’s Executive Order on Voting as an “Authoritarian Power Grab”

They say the order aims to take away the right to vote or to make it so hard that many don’t participate.

Voting rights groups and pro-democracy advocates responded with uproar after President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening issued what they warn amounts to a far-reaching “authoritarian power grab” in the form of an “unlawful” executive order that would restrict voter access nationwide and punish states that make it easier for citizens to have their political preferences registered at the ballot box.

The official executive order — under the Orwellian header “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” — would do the very opposite, warn critics, by making it more difficult for tens of millions of eligible U.S. citizens to cast their ballots in state and national elections.

The order, said Brett Edkins, managing director for policy and political affairs with the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, “is a blatant effort to usurp state and congressional authority over our elections and stop millions of American citizens from voting.”

“The order, which multiple legal experts say is likely illegal,” Edkins continued, “threatens to punish states that do not comply and could potentially disenfranchise any American who doesn’t have a passport. It even invites Elon Musk’s DOGE to help enforce the measures. This isn’t about securing our elections — it’s voter suppression, plain and simple.”

The ACLU said the presidential directive “represents a significant overreach of executive power and poses a direct threat to the fundamental right to vote,” in part by ordering — by fiat and without the consent of Congress — the Election Assistance Commission to alter the national mail voter registration form to require documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport, to register to vote — something never needed in the nation’s history.

Trump’s order also attempts to force states to enact “documentary proof of citizenship requirements”. It would force state election authorities, under threat of significant federal funds being withheld, to discard all absentee and mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

Lisa Gilbert, co-director of Public Citizen, echoed others’ critiques, saying the president’s assault on voting rights represents the opposite of election integrity.

“This is a blatant attack on democracy and an authoritarian power grab,” warned Gilbert. The executive order, she said, “would compromise our election systems, suppress the votes of millions of Americans, especially voters of color, and pave the way for still more Trumpian false claims of election fraud.”

“A president does not set election law and never will,” said Virginia Kase Solomón, president and CEO of the pro-democracy group Common Cause. “Trump’s executive action is an attempt to take away our right to vote or make it so hard that we don’t participate. The people reject these tactics. Common Cause and our members will fight voter suppression wherever it shows up, including in the White House, because voting is a right for the many, not a selected few. This executive order will not stand.”

Sophia Lin Lakin, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, warned that the executive order, if enforced, would disenfranchise tens of millions of eligible voters across the country, the very opposite of what making elections “honest and worth of public trust,” as the order states. Lakin said the order is the latest in a long line of Republican-led efforts to exploit the myth of pervasive fraud — a myth the GOP created and right-wing media continues to perpetuate — as a way to diminish voting rights and ballot access.

“This measure will no doubt disproportionately impact historically excluded communities, including voters of color, naturalized citizens, people with disabilities, and the elderly, by pushing unnecessary barriers to the fundamental right to vote,” Lakin said. “We deserve better than elected officials weaponizing xenophobia and the myth of voter fraud to jeopardize our rights. We will do everything in our power to stop this unconstitutional attack on the right to vote to ensure that every eligible American can participate in our democracy. We will see President Trump in court.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have 24 hours to add 180 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.