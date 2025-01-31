Top Official Exits Treasury Amid Clash With Musk’s Allies Over Federal Payments

New reporting raises concerns that Musk wants to control Medicare and Social Security through access to payment systems.

President Donald Trump has claimed the spending cuts he proposes won’t impact Medicare and Social Security, but new reporting on the sudden departure of the U.S. Treasury Department’s highest-ranking career official after a dispute over the payment systems that distribute those benefits sparked concern that Trump’s billionaire backer, Elon Musk, could have plans for the popular programs relied on by millions of Americans.

The Washington Post reported Friday that David Lebryk, who has served in numerous high-level roles at the Treasury Department since 1989 and was temporarily named acting treasury secretary by Trump before the confirmation this week of his nominee, Scott Bessent, would soon leave the department.

According to the newspaper, Lebryk has clashed with allies of Musk, whom Trump has named to lead his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), over access to payment systems that the agency uses to distribute more than $6 trillion annually to households and businesses.

Social Security and Medicare benefits, paychecks for federal employees, and payments to government contractors and grant recipients all flow through the payment systems run by the Bureau of Fiscal Service, among thousands of other functions.

Since Trump won the election in November, officials Musk has named as DOGE staffers have been asking for access to the payment systems, and the demands have been reiterated since the president took office last week, the Post reported.

Mark Mazur, who served in the department under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, said the push for access to the systems from an advisory committee aligned with a partisan agenda suggests “bad intentions” from Musk and his allies.

“This is a mechanical job—they pay Social Security benefits, they pay vendors, whatever,” said Mazur. “It’s not one where there’s a role for nonmechanical things, at least from the career standpoint. Your whole job is to pay the bills as they’re due. It’s never been used in a way to execute a partisan agenda.”

Since Trump’s inauguration, the new administration has signaled its desire to disrupt government funding of long-established programs, most notably when the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo directing federal agencies to “pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

That memo, which was later rescinded, raised alarm about a freeze on the funding of programs like Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and Medicaid.

The executive order that created DOGE last week ordered agencies to ensure the advisory body has “full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, software systems, and IT systems.” DOGE’s push for access to the Bureau of Fiscal Services payment systems suggests that it also wants control of those mechanisms.

Lindsay Owens, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Groundwork Collaborative, said the dispute that led to Lebryk’s imminent departure showed that “the Trump administration’s claims that they won’t touch Social Security and Medicare are obviously lies.”

“Musk and his DOGE cronies are already demanding unprecedented access to the payment system that distributes these funds and are ousting any civil servant who gets in their way,” said Owens. “It’s barely been two weeks and Musk has already caused a level of chaos and inefficiency we’ve never before seen in government.”

The idea that “good government technocrats could work with Musk and DOGE to improve technology and services” has been proven to be “all grift,” added Owens in a post on Musk’s social media platform, X.

I know that it is nice to believe in a fantasy in which good government technocrats could work with Musk and DOGE to improve technology and services.



But when the evidence that supports the alternate theory—that this is all grift—keeps piling up you have to update your priors. https://t.co/2oLHtJ1iNB — Lindsay Owens (@owenslindsay1) January 31, 2025

While advocates and lawmakers have said DOGE could work to reduce military spending, which has risen by 50% since the beginning of the 21st century and hit $820 billion in 2023 despite the Pentagon failing seven consecutive audits, the Trump administration has appeared laser-focused in its first weeks on addressing spending that impacts millions of low-income and working Americans.

“Elon Musk, who NO ONE VOTED FOR, wants to mess with our earned benefits,” said Social Security Works, an advocacy group that works to protect the benefit for retired Americans. “Hell no.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

New reporting raises concerns that Musk wants to control Medicare and Social Security through access to payment systems.