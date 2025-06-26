Several Polls Show Trump’s Approval Rating Is Underwater by Double Digits

Voters are opposed to numerous items on Trump’s agenda — from his use of the military to his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Polling data in recent months has consistently shown President Donald Trump underwater with voters. But a slew of polls conducted this month show him with double-digit net-negative numbers, with some polls observing their worst numbers yet for Trump’s second term.

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted June 5-9, for example, found that only 38 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump has done as president, while 54 percent disapprove — a -16-point job performance rating.

An Economist/YouGov poll published this week also showed souring numbers for Trump, with only 40 percent of respondents giving him positive numbers and 54 percent saying they disapproved of him — a -14-point rating, his lowest yet for that poll since the president was inaugurated.

Two other polls were also the worst yet in Trump’s second term. A Gallup poll from earlier this month found Trump with a -17-point job performance rating, while a Bullfinch Group poll found him with a -13-point rating.

At RealClearPolitics, which averages an aggregate of polling data from various sources, Trump’s numbers are not the worst they’ve ever been. But as of Thursday, his average poll rating is at a net -4.1 points, whereas just a month ago it was -2.3 points. At the beginning of February, Trump had a +3.5 point job performance rating recorded on the website, indicating that, since the start of his second term to this week, the average poll has shifted negatively for Trump by 7.6 points.

The numbers come as the Trump administration is facing widespread pushback from Americans on issues ranging from foreign policy to the economy.

Take, for example, Trump’s order of airstrikes on several Iranian sites this past weekend. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published earlier this week found that only 36 percent of Americans approved of that action, while a plurality, 45 percent, disapproved. That poll also demonstrated that 84 percent of Americans worried that the conflict between Iran and Israel could grow as a result of the U.S. strikes.

Trump is also losing ground on his top issue of immigration, as his administration conducts sweeping anti-immigrant crackdowns across the U.S. A plurality of Americans are upset with how Trump has responded to Los Angeles protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids — one poll found that 47 percent of respondents disapproved of Trump sending Marines to suppress the L.A. protests, while only 34 percent approved. Forty five percent disapproved of his use of the National Guard, while only 38 percent approved.

Trump’s Army parade earlier this month, ostensibly held to celebrate that branch of the military’s anniversary (which happened to be on Trump’s birthday), was also viewed negatively, according to a PRRI poll. More than three-quarters of Americans (76 percent) said they opposed the parade, while only 21 percent approved.

Voters are also frustrated with Trump’s economic policies, specifically his ever-shifting tariffs.Trump’s decision to impose massive tariffs — only to lessen them but keep them in place — has a 60 percent disapproval rating, according to a recent NBC News Decision Desk poll.

The Quinnipiac poll shows that most Americans don’t like Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” with only 27 percent supporting it and 53 percent opposed. Americans specifically take issue with the hundreds of billions of dollars in planned Medicaid cuts; per a KFF poll from March, only 17 percent of Americans want Medicaid to be gutted, while 40 percent want funding levels to stay the same and 42 percent want an increase in funding.

With Republican majorities in both the Senate and the House, and a conservative-majority Supreme Court, Trump might not have to worry about his polling numbers, given that he can’t run for a third term in office (despite implying that he may try to do so). Still, if Trump’s numbers continue to go negative, it could hurt Republicans’ chances of retaining Congress next year.

That pressure might lead Republicans to buck Trump on some issues in the months ahead. Indeed, nearly a year and a half out from the 2026 elections, the average poll shows that Democrats are slightly ahead of Republicans in a generic congressional ballot question.

