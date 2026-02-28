Ro Khanna Demands Congress Pass War Powers Resolution to Stop Assault on Iran

“The American people are tired of regime change wars that cost us billions of dollars,” said Rep. Khanna.

US Rep. Ro Khanna on Saturday demanded swift action from Congress to stop the Trump administration’s unauthorized military assault on Iran, saying in a video posted to social media that “the American people are tired of regime change wars that cost us billions of dollars and risk our lives.”

“We don’t want to be at war with a country of 90 million people in the Middle East,” said Khanna (D-Calif.), calling on Congress to reconvene for a vote on Monday.

“Every member of Congress should go on record today on how they will vote on Thomas Massie and my War Powers resolution,” Khanna added, referring to the Kentucky Republican who is co-leading the measure.

If passed, the resolution would require the president “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

The White House reportedly only notified some members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees after the US-Israeli military assault on Iran began. According to Reuters, an Israeli official said that “the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago.”

Days prior to the US-Israeli attack on Iran, the House Democratic leadership announced it would force a vote next week on the Khanna-Massie War Powers resolution following reports that top Democrats were slowwalking the measure behind closed doors.

Senate Democrats also said they planned to vote next week on a War Powers resolution led by Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

In a statement on Saturday, Kaine called the US attacks on Iran “illegal” and said that “every single senator needs to go on the record about this dangerous, unnecessary, and idiotic action.”

“Has President Trump learned nothing from decades of US meddling in Iran and forever wars in the Middle East? Is he too mentally incapacitated to realize that we had a diplomatic agreement with Iran that was keeping its nuclear program in check, until he ripped it up during his first term?” Kaine asked. “These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives. The Senate should immediately return to session and vote on my War Powers resolution.”

The chances of a War Powers resolution getting through the Republican-controlled Congress are virtually nonexistent, even though the American public overwhelmingly opposes US military action against Iran. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) both issued statements applauding Trump for the unauthorized Saturday attacks.

Cavan Kharrazian, senior policy adviser to the advocacy group Demand Progress, said that “Trump has no authority to launch another war on his own.”

“The Constitution is clear. The need for a War Powers resolution is clear. Congress decides when this country goes to war, not the president,” said Kharrazian. “Next week, every member of Congress will have to choose. Side with illegal, endless war, or side with the American people and reject yet another regime change war in the Middle East. Like with Iraq, the choice they make will echo loudly for years to come.”

