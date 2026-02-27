For the First Time, More Americans Sympathize With Palestinians Than Israelis

This is a huge change from recent decades, when sympathy for Israelis had, at times, a 50-point lead.

Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with a donation.

For the first time in modern history, Gallup finds that the proportion of Americans who sympathize more with Palestinians has surpassed those who favor Israelis — a stark reflection of changing attitudes toward the top U.S. ally as it commits a live-streamed genocide in Gaza and wanton ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank.

Polling released Friday finds that 41 percent of Americans now say their sympathies lie more with Palestinians than Israelis, up from 32 percent in pre-genocide levels. Meanwhile, sympathy for Israelis has plummeted amid the genocide to a mere 30 percent, down from 49 percent in Gallup’s last poll prior to October 7, 2023.

Those who claim equal sympathies, no affiliation, or no opinion remained roughly the same in this year’s poll, Gallup found.

This is a drastic change from the past decades, when sympathy for Israelis dominated the American public. Between 2001 and 2020, the proportion of respondents who said they sympathize more with Israelis hovered around 55 to 60 percent, while favorability with Palestinians was roughly 15 to 20 percent.

The flip comes as independents’ sympathies have shifted, also reflecting more sympathy for Palestinians over Israelis for the first time. Even among Republicans, the proportion of who say they favor Israelis more has hit a 20-year low, at 70 percent.

Much of the change, however, has been driven by changing sentiment among Democrats — even as the stances of Democratic politicians lags far behind.

Democratic voters first flipped on the issue in 2023, with Gallup polling conducted before the genocide finding that sympathy for Palestinians gained an 11-point lead over Israelis that year, rising to 49 percent. At the time, Israel was already accelerating attacks against Palestinians, killing a record number of Palestinians in the previous year in the occupied West Bank. (Israel then surpassed that record in 2023.)

Now, 65 percent of Democrats say that they sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis, with a mere 17 percent saying the opposite.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people who say they have a very or mostly favorable view of Israel has dropped to a historic low of 46 percent, while the percentage of people who say the same of the occupied Palestinian territories is at a record high of 37 percent.

The rise in sympathies for Palestinians rose over last year despite the “ceasefire” agreement largely pushing Gaza out of the news — even as Palestinians and advocacy groups warn that the genocide is still ongoing. Now, the Trump administration is pushing plans to build a high tech dystopia on the ruins of the genocide and attempting to use Trump’s “Board of Peace” to replace the UN altogether.

Israel’s declining popularity, meanwhile, comes as the U.S. may be entering a war with the state against Iran. Israel has been urging the U.S. to help it wage war against Iran for decades.

But the prospect of military action against Iran is, too, unpopular. Polling conducted last week by The Economist/Yougov found that only 27 percent of Americans support military action in Iran, while 49 percent oppose the idea.

A terrifying moment. We appeal for your support. In the last weeks, we have witnessed an authoritarian assault on communities in Minnesota and across the nation. The need for truthful, grassroots reporting is urgent at this cataclysmic historical moment. Yet, Trump-aligned billionaires and other allies have taken over many legacy media outlets — the culmination of a decades-long campaign to place control of the narrative into the hands of the political right. We refuse to let Trump’s blatant propaganda machine go unchecked. Untethered to corporate ownership or advertisers, Truthout remains fearless in our reporting and our determination to use journalism as a tool for justice. But we need your help just to fund our basic expenses. Over 80 percent of Truthout’s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors. Truthout’s fundraiser ended last night, and we fell just short of our goal. But your support still matters immensely. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger one-time gift, Truthout only works with your help.