Trump Says US Giving $10B to “Board of Peace” — 12 Times US’s UN Contribution

Critics have said Trump is angling to replace the UN with the “Board of Peace,” which he is in charge of.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will be giving $10 billion to his neocolonialist “Board of Peace” — over 12 times the U.S.’s contribution to the UN this year and more than double the amount that the U.S. currently owes the international organization.

Trump made the announcement while addressing the Board of Peace at its meeting on Thursday, stating that the Board of Peace — which he founded and controls — is “showing how a better future can be built.”

“I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace,” he said. “We’ve had great support for that number. And that number is a very small number when you look at that compared to the cost of war. That’s two weeks of fighting.”

It’s unclear how the U.S. government would provide the funding. The Board of Peace was unilaterally established by Trump and his administration, and has not been approved by Congress or any other legislative body. Congress is typically in charge of appropriating funds, but the Trump administration has bucked procedure countless times with impunity.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) said it would be “[t]otally illegal” for Trump to unilaterally fund the board through the U.S. government.

The Trump administration is requiring countries to commit $1 billion to the board to become permanent members. Trump said on Thursday that 10 nations have contributed $7 billion to a supposed relief package for Gaza so far, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S.’s contribution would be more than 12 times its $767 million pledge to the UN’s budget, which typically hovers around $3 billion to $4 billion each year. However, UN officials say that the U.S. has neither paid for its contribution nor coughed up its pledged funding for other programs like the UN peacekeeping initiatives. In all, the U.S. owes about $4 billion, UN officials say.

On Thursday, the U.S. paid about $160 million of the $4 billion it owes, the UN said — amounting to about 4 percent of its debts, and less than 2 percent of the amount Trump pledged to his board.

The UN warned last year that it will financially collapse if its members — mostly the U.S. — failed to pay up.

Trump also said on Thursday that he wanted to give funding to and “strengthen up” the UN, and make sure it “is viable.”

This statement is nearly nonsensical when considering that his administration is withholding funding from the UN, withdrawing from participation in numerous UN agencies, and undermining the international legal system.

The announcement appears to confirm the Trump goal of replacing the UN with his own dystopic system that would serve to implement whatever colonialist vision pleases him and fellow officials like Jared Kushner.

It’s not immediately clear how the funding will be used. The president has claimed that the funding would be used for “developing” Gaza. Kushner, one of his top advisers for the Middle East, has presented a plan to turn Gaza into a techno-capitalist “smart city,” seemingly under military control by the “International Stabilization Forces (ISF).” Palestinians, still facing Israel’s ongoing genocide, appear to have no role in determining the future of Gaza in Trump’s plan.

The Guardian reported Thursday that the Trump administration is planning to build a 5,000 person military base in Gaza to be staffed by the ISF. The base would be 350 acres, surrounded by barbed wire, and guarded by 26 armored watchtowers.

