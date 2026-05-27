Stephen Miller Pushes False Claim That SNAP Requires No Proof of Financial Need

“We don’t check, as a country, if you even have kids. You will just start getting the checks,” Miller falsely asserted.

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During a roundtable meeting on Tuesday discussing supposed fraud in federal programs, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller falsely claimed that safety net programs do not require documentation of financial hardship from applicants.

The roundtable, which featured Republican state attorneys general and Vice President JD Vance, was ostensibly convened to discuss efforts to root out fraud in state-federal partnership programs. It comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly peddled false or exaggerated claims of fraud to justify slashing social programs that millions of Americans rely on.

During that meeting, Miller alleged that safety net programs don’t require applicants to prove their financial hardships. Citing as a specific example the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as “food stamps,” Miller claimed such programs are “based on the honor system…on the idea that you can trust the average person, through their own morality, to abide by the rules.”

“The way most welfare works in most states and most places is we take your word for it. … If you say your kids are hungry, you are going to get food stamps,” Miller added.

“We don’t check, as a country, if you even have kids. You will just start getting the checks,” he went on.

Miller: The way most welfare works in most states and most places is we take your word for it. If you say your kids are hungry, you are going to get food stamps. We don't check if you even have kids. You will just start getting the checks. pic.twitter.com/oL8DxMN5RT — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2026

The claim was such a blatant lie that videos of Miller’s remarks shared on X resulted in a context fact-checking box.

“SNAP requires verification of household composition and members’ identities through documentation such as birth certificates, school records, or other proofs, not solely on an applicant’s word,” the fact-check read.

Indeed, the federal government’s SNAP website makes it very clear that applicants need to prove a lack of income to receive benefits.

That website reads:

Once you submit your application, your state agency or local SNAP office will process it and send you a notice telling you whether or not you are eligible for benefits within 30 days. During the 30 days, you will need to complete an eligibility interview and give proof (verification) of the information you provided.

States also impose their own requirements, which they readily list for would-be applicants. In Florida, for example, applicants are required to provide dated check stubs from the past month of work, as well as a statement from the employers of workers in the household attesting to their current employment. A copy of a household’s taxes from the previous year is also required. In Nevada, applicants are required to show their paychecks or provide an employer statement of their work. If they’re unable to work, a doctor’s statement is necessary, and, if unemployed, proof of their termination and a final pay stub is needed.

Although Democratic attorneys general were also invited to the roundtable, the 24 members declined to attend, citing late notice from the administration.

“While we would appreciate the opportunity to engage in serious discussions, the invitation was provided with less than one business day’s notice with no agenda,” a letter from those attorneys general stated.

Although those lawmakers stated they are “committed to stopping fraud, waste, and abuse in all government programs across our states,” they also said they are supportive of the social safety net, viewing it as a “critical” necessity, “especially given today’s affordability crisis.”

“We are dedicated to ensuring these crucial programs operate with integrity and efficiency,” the Democratic attorneys general added.

In January, Vance announced the creation of a position within the U.S. Attorney General’s office that would be tasked with rooting out supposed fraud occurring in the states. Later in the year, Vance assumed that role himself.

Much of the administration’s claims on fraud have been based on debunked “reporting” from far right online personalities, which have exaggerated by wide margins the actual amount of fraud that has occurred. Often, these claims have been accompanied by racist and xenophobic attacks on immigrants, such as President Donald Trump’s blanket attacks against Somali immigrants in Minneapolis.

Notably, Americans largely want to see spending for SNAP and other federal safety net programs increased. According to an Economist/YouGov poll published this week, 51 percent of Americans say that SNAP funding should go up. Another 22 percent say they are happy with current funding levels, while only 20 percent say SNAP funding should go down.

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