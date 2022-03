We have an immediate need for your help: We must raise $50,000 in the next 9 days to ensure Truthout’s work can continue. Whether you’re able to make a $5 donation or more — we need you, today. We have an immediate need for your help: We must raise $50,000 in the next 9 days to ensure Truthout’s work can continue. Whether you’re able to make a $5 donation or more — we need you, today.