Palestine Solidarity Coalition Wins Major Local BDS Victory in California

Organizers and workers from across Alameda County, California, scored a major victory for the BDS movement on December 10th, successfully pressuring the Board of Supervisors to vote to develop an ethical investment policy that, when implemented, could move tens of millions of dollars in investments out of companies profiting off of Israel’s genocide and system of apartheid.

The County Treasurer, who is an independent elected official, also announced that he had already dropped $12 million in bonds in Caterpillar (CAT), which directly profits from Israeli apartheid and the ongoing genocide, after sustained organizing from county residents and organizations requesting him to do so. He further pledged to dump the county’s remaining CAT bond, worth $20 million.

This vote comes after months of grassroots organizing and pressure, including from many organizers with Bay Area Divest! (BAD!) and the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America’s (EBDSA) “Divest from Apartheid” campaign.

“Organizing local governments to divest from Israeli apartheid and genocide is our chapter’s top priority,” said Zach Weinstein, co-chair of EBDSA. “It’s been incredible to see the combined power of organized workers, faith communities, racial justice organizations, Palestinian and Arab-led groups, and Jewish anti-zionists to win this major victory for the Palestine solidarity movement in the US, even as state repression of that movement continues to escalate.”

Thousands of Alameda County residents signed petitions, made phone calls, and sent emails to their County supervisors calling on them to divest from companies like Caterpillar. In November, well over one hundred people came out in person to pack the Board of Supervisors’ hearing room in support of divestment. Even more attended the hearing this month, with supporters also filling an overflow room across the street.

Labor unions like SEIU 1021, as well as the Alameda County Labor Council, played a pivotal role in supporting the campaign. The Alameda County Labor Council, a regional cross-union body with an influential role in local politics, passed a resolution supporting local divestment campaigns. “Since Israel began their most recent assault on Palestinians over a year ago, our members have been leaders in doing what we can to stand in solidarity with Palestine and in opposition the US government’s role in these genocidal attacks — from organizing actions at our workplaces, to divesting our own dues from companies that profit from war, apartheid and climate change,” said Felix Thomson, a shop steward with SEIU 1021. “From our over 100 rank-and-file members of SEIU 1021 Members for Palestine to our Local President, we have made this a priority issue in our union. It’s clear that the Board of Supervisors felt they had to pay attention to this level of organization from the workers who keep this county running.”

Alameda County is the first U.S. county to divest in this manner, and, once this policy is fully developed and implemented, it will be the largest jurisdiction in the US to have divested from Israel, following the Bay Area cities of Richmond and Hayward, California and a handful of other cities across the country.

“Along with other Bay Area organizers, we will continue to organize to ensure that this policy is faithfully developed and implemented and to get other Bay Area governments to follow Alameda County’s lead,” said Weinstein. “Millions of people of conscience across the US will continue to resist this country’s complicity in the ongoing genocide, displacement, and oppression of Palestinians — until Palestine is free, from the river to the sea.”

3 Days Left: All gifts to Truthout now matched! From now until the end of the year, all donations to Truthout will be matched dollar for dollar! Thanks to a generous supporter, your one-time gift today will be matched immediately. As well, your monthly donation will be matched for the whole first year, doubling your impact. We have just 3 days left to reach our goals: raising $55,000 in one-time gifts and adding 870 new monthly donors. This matching gift comes at a critical time. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. Help us prepare for Trump’s Day One, and have your donation matched today!

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.