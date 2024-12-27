Israel Orders Total Evacuation of North Gaza Hospital, Sets Facility Ablaze

The military threatened the hospital’s director, saying: “This time we will arrest you.”

Israeli forces have totally besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, evacuating all staff and patients and setting the facility ablaze, after months of nonstop attacks.

On Friday, the facility’s director, Hossam Abu Safiya, said that Israeli forces began burning all of the facility’s operational departments while staff and patients were still inside.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital is under complete siege. The operating and surgical departments, laboratory, maintenance, and emergency units have been completely burned, and the fire is now spreading to the buildings,” the staff said in a statement.

Israeli forces cut off the oxygen at the hospital, staff said. Many of the hospital’s over 70 patients are at immediate risk of dying due to the siege and evacuation, and the medical staff said they are working to take patients to Indonesian Hospital, where there are no basic supplies like water, medicine or electricity. Images have also suggested that Israeli forces have surrounded Indonesian Hospital with tanks.

Staff, including women, reported Israeli soldiers forcing them to strip while being forcibly evacuated.

Video of the hospital evacuation showed a line of people, many looking like they were stripped to their underwear, walking with their hands up and little possessions but clothes in the chilling winter temperatures.

This is how the story of Kamal Adwan Hospital ends…



Israel arrests the medical staff of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.



Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/c9sOb1I7Nh — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 27, 2024

Safiya received a direct threat from Israeli forces: “This time we will arrest you.”

The hospital director has been vocal about Israel’s assault on the hospital, putting out updates each day and issuing pleas for international intervention. Israeli forces have detained him in prior raids of the facility.

The total siege appears to be the final step of Israel’s seeming plan to conquer and destroy the hospital, which began in October 2024, while Israel was embarking on its campaign of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces escalated attacks on and near the facility on Thursday, ahead of the siege. Strikes near the hospital killed 50 Palestinians on Thursday evening, including five medical staff.

Safiya identified those killed as Ahmed Samou, a pediatrician, Esraa, a laboratory technician who went out to seek food for her family, and Fares, a maintenance technician. The two others, Abdul Majid and Maher, were on their way to a nearby roundabout 500 meters from the hospital, “when they were targeted and martyred instantly, and their bodies remain in the street where no one can reach them,” Safiya said.

An Israeli military drone dropped a bomb near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, as captured in footage documenting the moment. pic.twitter.com/Qz5KLShiRx — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 26, 2024

The Gaza Health ministry has said that it has lost contact with the staff of Kamal Adwan, and that the fate of the patients and staff there is now “unknown.”

4 Days Left: All gifts to Truthout now matched! From now until the end of the year, all donations to Truthout will be matched dollar for dollar! Thanks to a generous supporter, your one-time gift today will be matched immediately. As well, your monthly donation will be matched for the whole first year, doubling your impact. We have just 4 days left to reach our goals: raising $62,000 in one-time gifts and adding 930 new monthly donors. This matching gift comes at a critical time. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. Help us prepare for Trump’s Day One, and have your donation matched today!

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.