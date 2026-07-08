Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell has not issued a personal public statement since being hospitalized on June 14.

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On Wednesday, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear sent a letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), formally asking him to provide direct updates on his current health.

McConnell, 84, was reportedly found unconscious at his home on June 14. Unconfirmed reports indicate that he suffered from cardiac arrest and that first responders performed CPR on him when they arrived. He has remained in the hospital since that time, and has not made any public statements or appearances.

“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate,” Beshear wrote in his letter to the senator. “As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health.”

Beshear continued, stating:

“We wish you a safe and speedy recovery,” the governor added.

McConnell’s office has responded by claiming that McConnell is still working while in the hospital.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery,” a spokesperson for the senator said.

McConnell announced last year that he would not be running for office again. The announcement came amid other health scares he has faced in recent years, which have included:

A concussion and fractured rib after falling at a Washington dinner party in March 2023;

“Freezing” after being asked a question during a press conference in July 2023, failing to speak or provide even a nonverbal response for over 20 seconds;

Falling at the U.S. Capitol building, resulting in a sprained wrist and cuts to his face, in December 2024;

Another fall in October 2025, again at the Capitol building;

And being hospitalized for over a week for flu-like symptoms in February 2026.

McConnell also has previous heart conditions, and underwent triple bypass surgery in 2003.

Some GOP leaders have tried to avoid questions regarding McConnell’s current status. Asked on News Nation if the senator’s constituents deserve more answers than his office is giving regarding his health, RNC Chair Joe Gruters avoided directly answering the question.

“I think he deserves the time to recover and heal from whatever he is dealing with,” Gruters said.

Other Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators have claimed they called and spoke to McConnell, with some saying they talked to him for 20 minutes. However, multiple claims of 20-minute conversations led to more skepticism over McConnell’s health, with the phrasing being turned into a meme on social media.

In a Bluesky post, independent journalist Adam Cochran said those conversations, if they indeed took place, should mean it would be easy for McConnell to issue a public statement.

“If he is capable of in-depth policy phone calls, why does the Senator remain unable to provide his own formal statement to those he represents?” Cochran asked.

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