Within the next congressional term, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has said that she will lead a House subcommittee on “government efficiency,” coordinating with the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” project that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will run under the incoming Trump administration.

Both the agency and the subcommittee — set to be called the “Delivering on Government Efficiency” subcommittee, which will operate within the purview of the House Oversight Committee — will share the “DOGE” initials, a reference to a cryptocurrency product that Musk once promoted.

A GOP source with knowledge of the subcommittee’s creation told The Hill that it will be tasked with “investigating wasteful spending, examining ways to reorganize federal agencies to improve efficiency, and identifying solutions to eliminate bureaucratic red tape.”

Greene confirmed her designation as the head of the future subcommittee on social media, and suggested that her background in business made her a good fit for the role. She also said that her goals would include firing supposed “bad employees” within the federal government — alluding to complaints made by president-elect Donald Trump about workers who are disloyal to him.

“In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired. But for some reason, in government, bad employees — whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed — never get fired,” Greene claimed in a social media post announcing her new assignment.

Greene’s complaints are exaggerated, as federal government employees can, in fact, be fired for poor performance. It is more likely that Greene’s grievances (as well as those from Trump and other Republicans) are over the process of termination for federal roles, as workers are given due process to ensure that their firings are because they are incompetent at their jobs, rather than for political reasons.

Responding to the news that Greene would be leading the subcommittee, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) suggested that Greene’s incompetence would actually be a positive thing for people concerned about how far the “government efficiency” project might go.

“This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading,” Ocasio-Cortez said of Greene’s performance in Congress. “To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.”

“Absolutely dying at those two [Musk and Ramaswamy] now getting assigned the ‘privilege’ of ‘working’ with MTG,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas!”

Greene’s statements about workers imply that she and other Republicans will implement a major part of Project 2025 under a Trump White House — the elimination of civil service protections for federal workers, allowing Trump to fire employees without cause or due process. During his first term in office, Trump lamented how such employees supposedly undermined his far right agenda, making baseless claims that they were part of a “deep state” conspiracy working on behalf of Democrats.

During his presidential campaign, Trump tried to distance himself from the unpopular Project 2025, but his campaign promoted elements of the far right manifesto, including eliminating workers’ protections. Trump’s “Agenda 47,” for instance, states that he will issue an “executive order restoring the president’s authority to fire rogue bureaucrats” — in other words, government employees who, in the course of their work, may perform functions that he disagrees with.

The “government efficiency” agenda that Greene, Ramaswamy and Musk will undertake may also threaten Americans in other ways, including by dismantling social safety net programs. While discussing what a government efficiency commission might look like, now-vice president-elect J.D. Vance indicated on the campaign trail that no program was off limits.

“It’s going to look much different in, say, the Department of Defense versus Social Security,” Vance said in September, indicating that Musk and his crew would examine ways to cut Social Security.

Musk’s selection to lead the commission is itself problematic, as he is an untrustworthy figure who has peddled false conspiracy theories.

Since his purchase of Twitter (and its transition into “X”), Musk has allowed the platform to become a bastion of far right, extremist viewpoints — and despite his claims that he’s a “free speech absolutist,” numerous progressive voices and journalists have been censored on the platform.

Musk himself has repeatedly peddled extremist views, including antisemitic beliefs. He has, for example, boosted posts denying the true cause of the Nazi Holocaust, and has published racist content alleging that most migrants coming to the U.S. are “criminals,” a claim that has been thoroughly debunked.

Ironically, Musk’s own AI program on X has recognized him as a purveyor of falsehoods — one of the worst offenders, in fact, on the platform.

“Based on various analyses, social media sentiment, and reports, Elon Musk has been identified as one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X since he acquired the platform,” the AI program said in a post, adding, “Musk has made numerous posts that have been criticized for promoting or endorsing misinformation, especially related to political events, elections, health issues like COVID-19, and conspiracy theories.”

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. Last week, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.