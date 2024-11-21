Musk and Ramaswamy’s Plan “Could Have a Devastating Impact on Americans”

The two right-wing billionaires President-elect Donald Trump has tasked with spearheading a new “government efficiency” commission outlined their vision Wednesday for the mass firing of federal employees, large-scale deregulation, and major spending cuts that could impact antipoverty programs, drug research and development, and more.

For the first time since Trump announced plans to create the Department on Government Efficiency (DOGE) — which, despite its name, would be an advisory commission rather than an actual federal department — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy offered a detailed look at how they plan to achieve their stated objective of taking a “chainsaw” to federal operations.

“We are assisting the Trump transition team to identify and hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America,” the pair wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. “The two of us will advise DOGE at every step to pursue three major kinds of reform: regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings. We will focus particularly on driving change through executive action based on existing legislation rather than by passing new laws.”

Decrying rules crafted by “unelected bureaucrats,” Musk and Ramaswamy — unelected outside advisers — wrote that they intend to present to Trump “a list of regulations” they believe should be eliminated. The culling of regulations would, they argued, provide the justification for “mass headcount reductions” — corporate-speak for sweeping firings — across federal agencies, a plan the two wrote would not be deterred by civil service protections.

Watchdogs have noted that the regulatory cuts envisioned by the commission’s co-leaders would likely benefit Musk’s companies, at least three of which are currently under scrutiny from nine federal agencies.

“Based on Elon Musk’s comments, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency is poised to make far-reaching recommendations that could have a devastating impact on Americans and enormously benefit insiders, starting with Musk himself,” Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman said Wednesday.

Musk and Ramaswamy also laid out a plan under which Trump would evade existing federal statutes such as the Impoundment Control Act to cut spending already allocated by Congress.

“DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion-plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended, from $535 million a year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $1.5 billion for grants to international organizations to nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood,” they wrote.

As The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage recently observed, the federal programs “without separate spending authorization” that Musk and Ramaswamy are targeting “represent more than $516 billion” and encompass key areas including veterans’ healthcare, education spending, housing assistance, childcare aid, student loan programs, Head Start, opioid addiction treatment, and NASA.

Musk, a megadonor to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, claimed on the campaign trail that he would be able to identify “at least $2 trillion” in possible cuts to federal spending.

Casey Wetherbee, an Argentina-based writer, warned Wednesday that “Musk and Ramaswamy’s admiration of Argentine president Javier Milei offers us a glimpse into their ideal end state.”

“Ramaswamy tweeted on November 18: ‘A reasonable formula to fix the U.S. government: Milei-style cuts, on steroids,'” Wetherbee wrote for Jacobin. “When Milei assumed office last year, he declared that conditions would worsen before things would get better; Musk similarly warned that DOGE’s recommendations may cause ‘temporary hardship.’ Meanwhile, in Argentina, Milei’s austerity measures have targeted the country’s social safety net, causing the poverty rate to skyrocket while only lowering taxes for the country’s wealthiest citizens, a troubling outlook for a second Trump administration if DOGE’s advice is ever implemented.”

“A second Trump term will undoubtedly see a multipronged attack on any institution that seeks to constrain big business, and DOGE will lead the charge,” Wetherbee added. “After all, in DOGE’s public call for collaborators, it seeks ‘super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries’; that’s how they see themselves. We can only hope that, by virtue of how evidently insufferable they are, DOGE’s relationship with the Trump administration flames out spectacularly.”

