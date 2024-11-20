Report: Trump Is Considering Appointing Project 2025 Architect to His Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump is considering a number of controversial nominees to serve in his second White House administration — including Russ Vought, a staunch Christian nationalist and one of the key architects of Project 2025.

Vought served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) during Trump’s first term. He is also a co-author and promoter of Project 2025, a far right plan to overhaul the federal government under a second Trump presidency.

According to a report from ABC News, Vought is being considered for a role in the new Trump White House, possibly for another stint as director of the OMB.

Although Trump sought to distance himself from Project 2025 during his campaign, he promoted the plan during a Heritage Foundation event in 2022 and has ties to dozens of its contributors — many of whom, like Vought, served in the first Trump administration. Since winning the election, Trump has nominated numerous architects of Project 2025 to serve in his incoming administration, despite his previous claims that he had “nothing to do” with the document.

Trump recently nominated John Ratcliffe, who was credited as a contributor to Project 2025, to lead the CIA. Stephen Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, has also been given a role in his administration. Miller’s America First Legal, a conservative political interest group, was credited with being involved with the project, though its name was removed from the Project 2025 website after Trump sought to distance himself from the project during his campaign.

Brendan Carr, a current member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has been tapped by Trump to be its new chair starting next year. Carr was a co-author of Project 2025 who contributed to the chapter on the future of the FCC.

Trump advisers and Republicans in Congress have also reportedly begun talks to discuss ways to cut Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps — a stated goal within the pages of Project 2025.

Vought, alongside other contributors of Project 2025, will undoubtedly push for the document’s policies to be implemented if he indeed receives a post. In an undercover meeting with journalists posing as conservative donors earlier this year, Vought described how he and other Project 2025 collaborators were forming “shadow” agencies for a new Trump administration, saying that, despite his public statements regarding the project, Trump was actually “very supportive” of Project 2025.

Vought explained that he felt Trump had “blessed” him and his far right organization, The Center for Renewing America, which had continued the work of Project 2025 when Heritage announced it was winding down its advocacy efforts. Vought also said his organization had been drafting hundreds of executive orders based on the document for Trump to sign in his first days in office.

Within that same interview, Vought delved into his own personal views — including his opposition to “multiculturalism” and his embrace of Christian nationalism, a white supremacist ideology that seeks to erode LGBTQ and reproductive rights in the U.S. He also spoke about immigration, complaining that the U.S. should only allow immigrants into the country if they are Christian.

“If we’re going to have legal immigration, can we get people that actually believe in Christianity?” Vought said in the video.

In the past, Vought has described Christian nationalism in glowing terms, saying that he is fully supportive of the far right’s interpretation of Christianity having an “influence on government and society.”

Vought has also indicated that, if he returns to OMB, he would work with billionaire Elon Musk to make massive cuts to government spending, likely affecting millions of Americans who rely on social safety net programs.

It’s possible that Vought’s nomination to head the OMB again will be blocked by the Senate confirmation process — however, that would require at least four Republicans in the incoming Congress to join with all Democratic senators to vote against him. While some of Trump’s more controversial cabinet picks are expected to have difficulty being approved, the majority of his nominees will likely be passed by a Republican Senate.

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. Last week, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We are presently looking for 201 new monthly donors in the next 24 hours. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.