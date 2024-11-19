A new report details how president-elect Donald Trump’s economic advisers and GOP allies in Congress are plotting to make massive cuts to social safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), in order to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthy.

Those advisers and lawmakers are in “preliminary discussions,” a report from The Washington Post said.

The 2017 tax cuts, perhaps the most notable of Trump’s legislative initiatives during his first term in office, are set to expire within the next year. Extending the tax cuts would add another $4 trillion to the national debt.

Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP (sometimes referred to as food stamps) equaling the amount necessary to cover that budget shortfall would affect around 70 million Americans with lower incomes, according to the report by the Post, which cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Nothing has been finalized, the Post emphasized, but the discussions indicate a willingness by many in the GOP to trade off protections for people with lower incomes in order to ensure that the richest Americans get richer.

Trump didn’t spend much time speaking about Medicaid or SNAP during his presidential campaign, although in March he did allude to the idea that cuts could be coming.

“There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements — in terms of cutting — and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements,” Trump said half a year ago.

Amid public outcry over Trump’s indication that he was planning to cut social safety net programs, his campaign aides attempted to do damage control, saying at the time that he was “talking about cutting waste, not entitlements” (despite the fact that he clearly mentioned entitlements). The new reporting from the Post further clarifies that his campaign’s assurances were false.

Cuts to the programs could come in the form of spending caps, limiting the already paltry amounts that many people with lower incomes receive from Medicaid and SNAP. The talks have also included the idea of establishing or increasing work requirements for recipients of the programs.

The idea of requiring higher levels of work in order to qualify for the programs is taken directly from the playbook of Project 2025, a right-wing manifesto that Trump tried to distance himself from during the campaign due to its unpopularity, despite the fact he had many connections to its contributors. The document also proposes placing lifetime caps on benefits, per an analysis from KFF.

Recent polling on both programs show that they are widely popular, and that Americans by and large do not want to see significant changes to them. In a KFF poll from earlier this year, 86 percent of Medicaid enrollees, as well as 71 percent of people who aren’t enrolled in the program, said it “should largely continue as it is today” without changes. And polling conducted last year on SNAP benefits found that, rather than wanting cuts to the program, 85 percent of Americans wanted the government to do more to help people struggling to buy groceries, with 53 percent saying the government should do “much more.”

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. Last week, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We are presently looking for 242 new monthly donors in the next 2 days. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.