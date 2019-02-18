The US Not Immune to a Fascist Takeover by a Demagogue

We speak with world-renowned educator, author and public intellectual Henry Giroux, the author of American Nightmare: Facing the Challenge of Fascism, who joins us to discuss his article at Truthout, “Resisting the Weaponization of Ignorance in the Age of Trump.” We discuss how democracies in Poland, Hungary, India, Turkey and recently Brazil have succumbed to fascist takeovers by demagogues, and how the United States is not immune to the same forces of malicious ignorance and arrogant anti-intellectualism led by our own Donald Trump.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
