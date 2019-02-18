Interview
Politics & Elections

The US Not Immune to a Fascist Takeover by a Demagogue

By
Published
The forces of malicious ignorance and arrogant anti-intellectualism led by Donald Trump could bring fascism to the U.S.

We speak with world-renowned educator, author and public intellectual Henry Giroux, the author of American Nightmare: Facing the Challenge of Fascism, who joins us to discuss his article at Truthout, “Resisting the Weaponization of Ignorance in the Age of Trump.” We discuss how democracies in Poland, Hungary, India, Turkey and recently Brazil have succumbed to fascist takeovers by demagogues, and how the United States is not immune to the same forces of malicious ignorance and arrogant anti-intellectualism led by our own Donald Trump.