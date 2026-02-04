If Bezos paid out $100 million to the paper today, his net worth would go from $248.7 billion to $248.6 billion.

The Washington Post, one of the largest newspapers in the U.S., announced on Wednesday that it is laying off a third of all staff — a move that owner Jeff Bezos could prevent personally without his net worth changing in any meaningful way.

As of Wednesday, Bezos’s net worth was listed as just under $249 billion by Forbes. Just last year, he spent an estimated $50 million on his wedding. He reportedly owns a $500 million yacht that is so big it has its own mini-yacht. His company, Amazon, just spent $75 million on a propagandistic movie about President Trump’s wife.

When current Post CEO Will Lewis took over operation of the paper in 2024, he told staff that the paper had lost $177 million over the past two years — losses that had triggered several rounds of layoffs up until that point.

The paper’s recent losses haven’t been publicly reported. However, Bezos bought the paper for $250 million in 2013 — equivalent to roughly $345 million today. His net worth was also considered remarkable at the time, at $28 billion. Since then, it has been multiplied by nine.

If the paper’s losses were to be reasonably estimated at $100 million a year, which reports say is the amount the paper lost in 2023, Bezos could cover these losses personally and they would amount to a rounding error for him, far less than he loses or gains in a day with fluctuations in the stock market.

If Bezos paid out $100 million to the paper today, his Forbes-listed net worth as of writing would go from $248.7 billion to $248.6 billion. He would easily retain his position as fourth richest man in the world, and he could remake the money in the blink of an eye if the stock market rises. In the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term alone, Bezos’s net worth rose by $8.5 billion, the Institute for Policy Studies found, or enough to pay out $100 million to the Post for 85 years.

But, as many progressive advocates and those in the media have long said, billionaires are not interested in saving journalism. They are interested in growing their own power and influence — and fortunes, too, if they can crack the age-old problem of how to profit off of the news media.

The company’s sweeping layoffs have been described as an “absolute bloodbath” by Post workers. The paper has made deep cuts to the international desk, including the entire Middle East staff; closed its sports and books sections; laid off its reporter dedicated to covering Amazon; and shrunk its metro section, as well as other parts of the paper. In all, over 300 of the roughly 800 journalists at the paper are reportedly being laid off, as well as parts of the business side, reports say.

These layoffs are not likely to turn the Post’s balance sheets around, staff say. Last week, the Washington Post Guild, the newspaper’s union, pointed out that layoffs in recent years have done nothing to prevent more losses. “Layoffs are not a business strategy,” the Guild said.

Indeed, for years, those who have worked for the paper have said that the paper’s main issue is bad business strategy. These issues have been exacerbated by the Post’s recent shift to the right, with readers seeing blatant conservative and fascist influence as Trump has retaken power; just on Monday, the paper’s right-wing editorial board posted an op-ed concluding that there is “Little to gain by raising taxes on the rich.”

Questionable business decisions are also reflected in Wednesday’s layoffs. The elimination of the Middle East desk comes as the Trump administration is angling to drastically reshape the entire region. Layoffs to the metro desk come despite the National Guard still being deployed in D.C. and Trump continuing to try to seize control of the entire city. Campaign reporters report being laid off despite it being a crucial midterm election year. The sports desk shuttered as the U.S. is slated to host the World Cup and right before the Olympics. Bezos’s decisions to capitulate to the Trump administration come as his polling continues to plummet.

Former editor of the Post Marty Baron said in a scathing statement on Wednesday that the embrace of right-wing politics has ruined the paper's credibility.

Former editor of the Post Marty Baron said in a scathing statement on Wednesday that the embrace of right-wing politics has ruined the paper’s credibility.

The news industry as a whole has been suffering losses for years, but the Post’s “challenges, however, were made infinitely worse by ill-conceived decisions that came from the very top — from a gutless order to kill a presidential endorsement 11 days before the 2024 election to a remake of the editorial page that now stands out only for its moral infirmity,” Baron wrote.

“Bezos’s sickening efforts to curry favor with President Trump have left an especially ugly stain of their own,” he went on. “This is a case study in near-instant, self-inflicted brand destruction.”

