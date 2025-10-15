Trump’s Latest Caribbean Strike “Murder — Plain and Simple,” Amnesty Says

The strike comes as Trump has covertly authorized the CIA to conduct lethal operations in Venezuela.

The Trump administration has covertly authorized the CIA to conduct lethal operations in Venezuela, reporting says, as Amnesty International USA condemns the administration’s latest strike as “murder.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the Trump administration has given the CIA the authorization to “carry out lethal operations in Venezuela,” including operations to undermine Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and other operations in the Caribbean.

The report comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had carried out a sixth strike on a boat in the Caribbean that killed six people. These attacks, as well as Trump’s unilateral declaration of an “armed conflict” and ending of diplomatic talks, have marked a major escalation against Venezuela in recent weeks.

“Yesterday’s U.S. airstrike in the Caribbean killing six people was murder — plain and simple. There is no plausible legal justification for the Trump administration to use the U.S. military to kill whoever it unilaterally deems a ‘terrorist’,” said Daphne Eviatar, director for security and human rights for Amnesty International USA.

“This was the fifth U.S. strike in the Caribbean since early September, bringing the body count — by the administration’s own admission — to 27. These airstrikes outrageously flout international law and set a dangerous precedent for other leaders around the world,” Eviatar went on.

The strikes and reported CIA operations continue a long and sordid history of U.S. violence in Latin America, particularly in Venezuela. Venezuelan leaders and activists have long suspected the CIA for involvement in historic assassination and coup attempts — actions that would be in line with the CIA’s extensive attempts to overthrow left-wing leaders across Latin America.

Trump and his allies have long sought regime change in Venezuela. During Trump’s first term, his administration carried out an open and brazen attempt at regime change in Venezuela, including sanctions and an extensive CIA operation that ultimately failed at its goal.

Behind the scenes, top Trump officials have also been discussing regime change as the primary goal of the current military actions, reports say.

The U.S. is also currently drawing up plans for direct strikes on Venezuela, the Times reported. The U.S. currency has 10,000 troops stationed in the region, many in Puerto Rico.

