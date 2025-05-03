Trump’s Border Czar Threatens Governor With Arrest Over Routine Legal Guidance

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers hit back Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s border czar suggested the Democratic leader could be arrested for distributing guidance to state employees on what to do if confronted by federal immigration agents.

The guidance is straightforward and unremarkable, instructing state employees to “stay calm,” ask federal agents for their name and badge, contact an attorney, and decline to answer questions or provide agents access to any documents without a lawyer present.

“State employees may not grant [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] or another agent access to any such data or information absent authorization from their legal counsel pursuant to a valid judicial warrant,” the guidance reads.

In a speech addressed to Wisconsinites and the nation, Evers said that the “goal of this guidance was simple — to provide clear, consistent instructions to state employees and ensure they have a lawyer to help them comply with all federal and state laws.”

“But Republicans and their right-wing allies, including Elon Musk, lied about this guidance, spread misinformation, accused me of doing things I didn’t do or say, and fueled a fake controversy of their own creation,” Evers said.

One Republican member of the Wisconsin State Assembly on Friday morning posted an AI-generated image of Evers in handcuffs at the state capitol, with Trump standing behind him in police uniform.

“I’m used to Republicans and the right wing lying about me. It comes with the job,” Evers said Friday. “But, this time, these lies came at a cost. I haven’t broken the law. I haven’t committed a crime. And I’ve never encouraged or directed anyone to break any laws or commit any crimes.”

“But when President Trump’s hand-picked appointee, Tom Homan, was asked about me and this guidance after he apparently threatened to arrest elected officials across the country, he said, ‘Wait ’til you see what’s coming,'” the governor continued.

“Overnight, Republican lawmakers piled on, encouraging the Trump administration to arrest me.”

Watch Homan’s comments to reporters:

NEW: When asked about Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers telling state officials not to cooperate with ICE, Border Czar Tom Homan seems to signal arrests could be imminent:



“Wait until you see what’s coming. I meant what I said.” pic.twitter.com/xJxw5sBVY6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 1, 2025

Homan’s thinly veiled threat against Evers and other officials came days after FBI agents arrested Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges alleging that she helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest by misdirecting federal authorities. Dugan’s legal team says she is innocent and will be vindicated in court.

Evers said Friday that Homan’s threats are “chilling” and “should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear.”

“These threats represent a concerning trajectory in this country,” said Evers. “We now have a federal government that will threaten or arrest an elected official — or even everyday American citizens — who have broken no laws, committed no crimes, and done nothing wrong.”

“And as disgusted as I am about the continued actions of the Trump administration, I am not afraid,” he added. “I have never once been discouraged from doing the right thing, and I will not start today.”

Watch Evers’ remarks in full:

The Wisconsin governor’s full address is transcribed below:

Good morning, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.

I’m speaking to you today as your governor but also as a concerned American.

Yesterday, a Trump administration official, in not so many words, apparently threatened to arrest me for distributing guidance that asked state agency employees to consult with an attorney if federal agents show up at state buildings with legal documents.

The goal of this guidance was simple—to provide clear, consistent instructions to state employees and ensure they have a lawyer to help them comply with all federal and state laws. Nothing more, nothing less.

But Republicans and their right-wing allies, including Elon Musk, lied about this guidance, spread misinformation, accused me of doing things I didn’t do or say, and fueled a fake controversy of their own creation.

Now, I’m used to Republicans and the right wing lying about me. It comes with the job. But, this time, these lies came at a cost. I haven’t broken the law. I haven’t committed a crime. And I’ve never encouraged or directed anyone to break any laws or commit any crimes.

But when President Trump’s hand-picked appointee, Tom Homan, was asked about me and this guidance after he apparently threatened to arrest elected officials across the country, he said, “Wait ’til you see what’s coming.” Overnight, Republican lawmakers piled on, encouraging the Trump administration to arrest me.

Chilling threats like this should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear.

We live in the United States of America, folks. We are a country of laws. The rule of law matters. Following the law matters.

In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to abuse its power to threaten everyday Americans. In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to arrest American citizens who have not committed a crime. In this country, we don’t threaten to persecute people just because they belong to a different political party.

These threats represent a concerning trajectory in this country. We now have a federal government that will threaten or arrest an elected official—or even everyday American citizens—who have broken no laws, committed no crimes, and done nothing wrong.

And as disgusted as I am about the continued actions of the Trump administration, I am not afraid. I have never once been discouraged from doing the right thing, and I will not start today.

I swore an oath when I took this office to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Wisconsin and to faithfully discharge the duties of this office to the best of my ability. I will never waver from that promise.

I hope and pray every elected and appointed official in this country, including the president of the United States of America, will do the same.

Forward, and for Wisconsin, always.

Thank you.

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!