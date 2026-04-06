Trump Threatens to Commit War Crimes If Iran Maintains Blockade on Hormuz Strait

In threats to civilian infrastructure, he said Tuesday “will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one.”

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Following President Donald Trump’s Sunday morning Truth Social post detailing his intent to further break international law by bombing Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure, the message sent by numerous critics to White House officials, the US Congress, and US allies was the same: “Act now to stop this lawless war.”

That demand was made by Just Security editor and Rutgers University law professor Adil Haque of the international community after Trump announced on social media that this coming Tuesday “will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

“There will be nothing like it!!!” the missive continued. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The threat was one of Trump’s most blatant yet regarding his plans to bomb Iran’s power plants and other civilian infrastructure in retaliation for Iran’s de facto blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil and other imports. Iran announced a deal with Iraq on Saturday to allow its shipments through the waterway and was in talks with Oman on Sunday, but about 3,000 vessels carrying shipments have been stranded in the strait since the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran began imposing heavy restrictions in retaliation for the US-Israeli invasion of the country.

Attacking power plants “could amount to a war crime,” Amnesty International said late last month as Trump ramped up threats against the critical facilities, because they are “essential for meeting the basic needs and livelihoods of tens of millions of civilians.”

“When power plants collapse, horrific consequences cascade instantly,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director of research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns last month. “Water pumping stations would stop functioning, clean water would become scarce, and preventable diseases would spread. Hospitals would lose electricity and fuel, forcing surgeries to be canceled and life-support machines to shut down. Food production and distribution networks would collapse, deepening hunger and causing widespread food scarcity. Many businesses would also shut down with devastating economic consequences including mass unemployment.”

On Sunday, Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard said she was “running out of language to denounce and condemn” Trump’s escalating threats and called the Truth Social post a “revolting statement.”

“Iranian civilians will be the first to suffer from the destruction of power plants and bridges,” she said. “No heat, no electricity, no water, no capacity to move or to flee, and all that it means for their right to life.”

Quel message revoltant. Les civils Iraniens seront les premiers a souffrir de la destruction des centrales electriques et des ponts: plus d’electricite, de chauffage, d’eau; incapable de fuir les attaques. Des crimes de guerre potentiels en cascade. C’est Donald Trump, le… pic.twitter.com/9tS4cNfLlY — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) April 5, 2026

Trump has also threatened Iran’s water desalination plants, which could lead the country to retaliate with similar attacks across the region, impacting the water supply of millions of people across Gulf Arab states. On Saturday, Kuwait blamed Iran for an airstrike that hit a power and desalination plant, while Iranian officials blamed Israel for the attack.

Political analyst Omar Baddar warned that “Iranian civilians will pay the biggest and most immediate price of his madness, but the ripple effect will not spare much of the world.” He was among those who commented that Trump’s latest remarks on the war sounded “exceedingly desperate” as news reports pointed to mounting evidence that the US is not succeeding at Trump’s goal of defeating Iran’s military — despite the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s persistent claims that “we are punching them while they’re down.”

As The New York Times reported Friday, US intelligence has found that Iran is swiftly returning its missile bunkers to operation following US and Israeli bombings. The country’s exact capability is unclear because the IRGC “is deploying significant numbers of decoys, and the United States is not sure how many of the apparent launchers it has destroyed were real,” the Times reported. Iran is also reportedly using a new air defense system.

“Trump is being driven insane by his inability to defeat Iran,” said UK journalist Owen Jones of Trump’s Sunday post. “This is a threat to commit unspeakable war crimes.”

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that top White House aides and officials, including Hegseth, have been advising Trump that “Iran’s power-generating facilities and bridges are legitimate military targets because destroying them could cripple the country’s missile and nuclear program.”

This isn't legal analysis. It's idiocy:



"A White House official added that electric plants are legitimate military targets because destroying them could foment civil unrest, complicating Tehran’s path to a nuclear device"



That would be an F on the bar exam



1/ pic.twitter.com/rf8ECj9nqL — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) April 4, 2026

“There are no ‘legitimate military targets,’” said Charles Idelson, former communications director of National Nurses United. “Just war crimes, in an illegitimate war started without justification, following deliberate lies about the state of negotiations, and [that] has featured multiple attacks on civilians beginning with blowing up a girls’ elementary school.”

Trump threatened to escalate attacks against power plants a day after Israel attacked Iran’s largest petrochemical hub in Mahshahr — an assault that had previously been reported to have injured five people. Late on Saturday, The New York Times reported that five people had been killed and 170 had been injured in the attack on the sprawling complex, which helps provide electricity to 500,000 people and produces materials including chemicals and polymers.

Reports have pointed to people in the Mahshahr area suffering from the impact of the strike as “chemical pollution from the petrochemical explosions has spread through the city in such a way that breathing is impossible,” as one person with family in the city said.

The US also struck the B1 bridge, a major bridge in the city of Karaj, on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring nearly 100.

As Trump warned of further assaults on critical infrastructure, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the US Congress to end its spring recess in order “to reconvene and to reassert their authority over matters of war and peace and to ensure that no president can unilaterally drag our nation into war.”

“Congress must not remain on vacation while the president openly promises to commit war crimes that could trigger even more regional and global conflict,” said the group, which also condemned Trump’s “deranged mocking of Islam.”

President Trump’s deranged mocking of Islam and his threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran are reckless, dangerous, and indicative of a mindset that shows indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.



These statements are not made in a vacuum. They… pic.twitter.com/OrctfMWiSH — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) April 5, 2026

In his latest conflicting statement on the state of the war, Trump told Fox News Sunday that a deal could be reached with Iran on Monday but warned that he was “considering blowing everything up” if an agreement was not reached.

US Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) urged top White House officials to take action by spending Easter Sunday “calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment,” which empowers a presidential Cabinet to declare that a president is unable to perform their duties.

“This is completely, utterly unhinged,” said Murphy. “He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) repeated CAIR’s demand, saying Trump’s remarks were “the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual.”

“Congress has got to act NOW,” said Sanders. “End this war.”

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