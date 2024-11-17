Trump Picks Fracking Company CEO Chris Wright to Head the Department of Energy

“There is no climate crisis and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either,” Wright said in 2023.

In a move that alarmed green groups, Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday tapped Chris Wright — the CEO of a fracking company who denies the climate emergency — as his energy secretary.

Wright, who leads the Denver-based oil services company Liberty Energy, is a Republican donor whose nomination to head the Department of Energy is backed by powerful fossil fuel boosters including oil and gas tycoon and Trump adviser Harold Hamm.

“Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas,” Trump said in a statement announcing his choice. “Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

Trump — who has promised to increase fossil fuel production beyond the record-setting levels of the Biden administration — also said Wright would serve on a new Council of National Energy led by Doug Burgum, his pick to run the Interior Department.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Wright said that he is “honored and grateful for the opportunity” to be nominated by Trump.

“My dedication to bettering human lives remains steadfast, with a focus on making American energy more affordable, reliable, and secure,” he added. “Energy is the lifeblood that makes everything in life possible. Energy matters. I am looking forward to getting to work.”

Wright calls himself “a lifelong environmentalist” and said last year that “climate change is a real problem.” However, he also said in 2023 that “there is no such thing as clean energy or dirty energy” and that “there is no climate crisis and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either.”

While fossil fuel proponents cheered Wright’s nomination, climate and environmental defenders voiced alarm over the pick.

“There is no climate crisis".



Trump's new pick for Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, is an oil & gas exec with zero political experience.



A staunch defender of fossil fuels, this move makes it clear: Trump's agenda is all about propping up Big Oil.https://t.co/JLpVCyH2C3 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 16, 2024

“Not surprising but still appalling that Trump’s pick for Energy Secretary is a Big Oil CEO,” League of Conservation Voters senior vice president for government affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld wrote on X.

Natural Resources Defense Council senior vice president for climate and energy Jackie Wong blasted Wright as “a champion of fossil fuels” whose nomination was “a disastrous mistake.”

“The Energy Department should be doing all it can to develop and expand the energy sources of the 21st century, not trying to promote the dirty fuels of the last century,” Wong said in a statement reported by The Associated Press. “Given the devastating impacts of climate-fueled disasters, DOE’s core mission of researching and promoting cleaner energy solutions is more important now than ever.”

Wright is a veteran of Colorado's oil and gas wars and stood out as someone who, during that 2019–21 moment when the industry was flirting with half-assed ESG greenwashing, believed it could instead just double down on trollish, almost gleeful climate denial. He was right! https://t.co/RnyNbZIcuW pic.twitter.com/VhvQ9JqTWC — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) November 16, 2024

Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity, lamented that “this is going to be the oiliest administration since George W. Bush.”

