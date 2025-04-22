Earth Day Sees Mobilized Resistance to Trump’s Planet-Destroying Policies

“We will not cooperate with the destruction of our world,” said the executive director of the Sunrise Movement.

As green groups honor the 55th annual Earth Day on Tuesday, environmental leaders are highlighting the need to fight back against the detrimental climate policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and his “billionaire allies,” even as they brace for the possibility of further federal action that could hamper the climate movement.

Since entering office, Trump has signed executive orders aimed at bolstering oil, gas, and coal and installed Cabinet members with ties to the fossil fuel industry. Trump’s U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator (EPA) in March announced a sweep of deregulatory actions and his administration has enacted cuts at federal agencies that work on environmental and climate issues, such the EPA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For Aru Shiney-Ajay, executive director of the youth-led Sunrise Movement, Earth Day is a call to action to resist these moves.

“We are ready to fight for our future with everything we’ve got. Our generation will not sit back while Trump and fossil fuel billionaires destroy our home,” said Shiney-Ajay in a statement on Tuesday. “We will not cooperate with the destruction of our world.”

“Donald Trump, backed by fossil fuel billionaires, is waging a full-scale assault on the very lifesaving protections that Earth Day was created to demand,” she added.

In addition to actions already taken, Trump is reportedly considering targeting the nonprofit tax-exempt status of green groups, which allows them to forego paying federal income tax. Such a move would likely impact their ability to fundraise because these groups collect tax-exempt donations. It is rumored that such an order could come down on Tuesday, to coincide with Earth Day.

Ashley Nunes, public lands policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote in an op-ed Tuesday that Trump has worked quickly to “pursue an agenda that puts the profits of his billionaire allies above the well-being of the American people and our environment.”

Trump’s strategy appears to be to do so much damage that it’s impossible to focus on one issue, wrote Nunes, “yet Earth Day reminds us that our public lands, wildlife and, climate are priorities among the flurry of broad and harmful executive actions.”

The executive director at the Center for Biological Diversity confirmed last week that the organization was preparing for a potential presidential order aimed at green groups’ tax-exempt status.

Anti-billionaire sentiment is influencing the in-person Earth Day actions planned for Tuesday. On Tuesday, the climate group Planet Over Profit and the protestors who organize under the slogan #TeslaTakedown will picket what they say is the New York home of James Murdoch the son of billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and a Tesla board member. Tesla is the electric vehicle company of Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who has played a core role in Trump’s efforts to slash the size of government.

The electric vehicle company is a target because “Tesla ranks fifth among companies producing toxic air pollution in the country” and “there’s no greater threat to our ability to live rich, dignified lives on a safe, stable planet than the Trump/Musk regime,” among other reasons, according to the organizers.

According to The Guardian, thousands of people gathered on Saturday in New York City for a march that was endorsed by climate and migrant justice groups. “The two movements converged amid Trump’s crackdown on migrants and embrace of fossil fuels — which will drive further climate collapse and forced migration,” according to the outlet.

Climate groups are also coordinating Earth Day mobilization under the slogan “All Out on Earth Day”

Meanwhile, EarthDay.org, the global organizer of Earth Day, is featuring Earth Day events around the globe on its website and encouraging people to take part.

“We need to demonstrate to our leaders in government and business that we are still here, we are a witness to their actions, and we will hold them accountable to do right by our planet and its people,” wrote Susan Bass, the senior vice president of programs and operations at EarthDay.org, in an opinion piece published Monday.

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. We have 48 hours left in our fundraiser: Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!