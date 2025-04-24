Environmentalists Slam Trump’s Move to Accelerate Oil and Gas Project Approvals

The Interior Department said new permitting measures would “take a multi-year process down to just 28 days at most.”

The Trump administration announced late Wednesday that it is moving to implement new permitting procedures designed to speed up reviews and approvals of oil and gas development, a plan that environmentalists called an attack on the public’s right to weigh in on projects that would directly impact communities across the United States.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, led by billionaire oil industry ally Doug Burgum, said the new permitting measures would “take a multi-year process down to just 28 days at most,” citing President Donald Trump’s declaration of a “national energy emergency” at the start of his second term.

“In response, the Department will utilize emergency authorities under existing regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act,” the agency said.

The expedited permitting procedures will apply to crude oil, fracked gas, coal, and other energy sources favored by the president, according to the Interior Department.

Notably absent from Interior’s list are wind and solar, which accounted for a record 17% of U.S. electricity generation last year. As it has moved to boost the fossil fuel industry — the primary driver of the global climate emergency — the Trump administration has canceled grants and halted construction for renewable energy projects.

Collin Rees, U.S. campaign manager at Oil Change International, said in a statement that the Interior Department’s announcement of accelerated permitting procedures for dirty energy “is an attempt to silence the public’s voice in decision-making, taking away tools that ensure our communities have a say in the fossil fuel project proposals that threaten our water, land, and public health.”

“The announcement is another giveaway to the fossil fuel billionaires who spent millions to put Trump back in the White House, justified by a fake ‘energy emergency,'” said Rees. “The U.S. is the largest oil and gas producer and is expanding extraction faster than any other nation. The real national emergency is the cabal of oil and gas CEOs harming working people and wrecking the climate to line their pockets.”

Alejandro Camacho, a professor of environmental law at the University of California, Irvine, wrote on social media that the Trump administration is “once again disregarding the law, environment, and even market data. Ignoring environmental laws to approve dirty projects claiming an energy emergency that does not exist.”

“Meanwhile, he’s killing massive private wind power projects,” Camacho added. “Sounds like an emergency to me.”

The permitting announcement comes days after an internal document, leaked on Earth Day, showed that Trump’s Interior Department intends to prioritize weakening environmental protections and opening federal lands to fossil fuel extraction.

The department is also “looking at whether to scale back” national monuments, including Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon, Ironwood Forest, Chuckwalla, Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, Bears Ears, and Grand Staircase-Escalante, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“Interior Department officials are poring over geological maps to analyze the monuments’ potential for mining and oil production and assess whether to revise their boundaries,” according to the Post.

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. Our fundraiser ends at midnight tonight! We still need 200 new monthly donors to hit our goal. Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!