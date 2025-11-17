Health Care Workers Spoke Out for Their Peers in Gaza. Then Came Backlash.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

Chandra Hassan, an associate professor of surgery at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) College of Medicine, spent three weeks in Gaza in January 2024, treating patients who had survived tank shelling, drone strikes, and sniper fire amid Israel’s ongoing genocide. When Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis came under siege, Hassan and the MedGlobal doctors he was serving with were forced to flee. “We were evacuated when they bombed just across the street from the hospital [and] tanks were rolling in,” Hassan told Truthout.

When Hassan returned home to Chicago, he was eager to share his experiences and advocate for an end to Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has killed an estimated 68,000 Palestinians since October 2023. Among the dead are over 1,500 health care workers, including doctors and nurses Hassan worked alongside.

But instead of being welcomed like he had been after previous missions to conflict zones in Ukraine and Syria, Hassan soon found himself on the receiving end of a doxxing and harassment campaign. StopAntisemitism, a pro-Israel group that doxxes people it accuses of antisemitism, shared screenshots of some of Hassan’s LinkedIn posts to its X account. Hassan said his employer received around 1,500 emailed complaints the day StopAntisemitism posted his information.

“I was speaking up for the human rights of Palestinians [because] it’s like, you’re witnessing another genocide, you need to talk about it,” Hassan told Truthout. But StopAntisemitism “put my picture, and they wrote that I’m [an] antisemite.”

Hassan is one of more than 15 health care workers in eight states who told Truthout they faced silencing, harassment, or workplace retaliation for Palestine-related speech, including giving a talk on health issues in Palestine, endorsing statements condemning the killing of health care workers in Gaza, or wearing a keffiyeh or other symbols of Palestine solidarity at work. Many said they felt that their hospitals, clinics, or professional societies had become increasingly hostile working environments since October 2023.

The experiences that health care workers shared suggest that organized campaigns of complaints and harassment from pro-Israel groups against health care workers have intensified, and that anti-Palestinian racism is entrenched across health care institutions nationwide. In a 2024 survey, the Institute for the Understanding of Anti-Palestinian Racism (IUAPR) also found widespread anti-Palestinian racism in health care: More than half of the 387 health care provider respondents “reported experiencing silencing, exclusion, harassment, physical threat or harm, or defamation while advocating for Gaza and/or Palestinian human rights.” Half said they were “afraid to speak out.”

Many of those who spoke to Truthout shared that fear and expressed concerns for their patients and profession: “The reality on the ground is that racism is running unchecked throughout our medical institutions, and as a result, health care workers don’t have the training they need, accountability is not happening at the level of the medical institutions, and our communities are not being served,” Asfia Qaadir, a psychiatrist specialized in trauma-informed care for BIPOC youth, told Truthout. “Racism is about erasure, and ultimately, our patients are paying the price.”

A Pattern of Censorship

Reports of health care workers being silenced for Palestine-related speech began to emerge almost as soon as Israel launched its attack on Gaza in October 2023, even in spaces with a stated commitment to anti-racism or health equity.

At the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine, a group of medical residents on a social justice committee began planning an on-campus discussion about Gaza that November. “We have done so without any kind of second thought for things like trans rights, abortion rights, Black Lives Matter, a lot of other social justice issues,” Heather, a UCSD medical resident who is using a pseudonym for fear of reprisal, told Truthout.

But when she and colleagues approached their faculty advisers about securing space to host a forum, they were told “that no conversations around Palestine should be occurring in the workplace, so if it’s on campus or during work hours, we were not allowed to use that time and space to even have conversations around Palestine at all.”

The following May, faculty at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School (HMS) invited Alice Rothchild to speak on their campuses. Rothchild, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist, has visited Gaza several times and grew up in a traditional Jewish family, experiences that she said strengthened her commitment to speaking out against Israel’s genocide: “The horrific thing for me as a Jew is that it’s being done by a country that quote, unquote ‘speaks for the Jews,’ although it obviously doesn’t speak for all Jews,” she told Truthout. “I grew up shortly after the Holocaust ended with ‘never again, never again, never again,’ and here it is happening.”

Rothchild’s scheduled talks, titled “Health and Human Rights Consequences of the War on Gaza,” at Dartmouth on May 16 and “The Impact of War on Maternal and Newborn Health in Gaza” at HMS-affiliated Brigham & Women’s Hospital on May 21, 2024, had to be moved off campus just days beforehand after administrators at the institutions withdrew support for the events, according to emails reviewed by Truthout.

Geisel School of Medicine did not respond to a request for comment before deadline. HMS and Brigham & Women’s Hospital declined to directly answer questions about their involvement.

Christine Harb, a family medicine doctor, had a similar experience when she was invited to speak about Palestinian culture and health care in Gaza at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis on June 7, 2024. On June 4, just a few days before the event was scheduled, the hospital’s chief health equity officer told organizers that the talk had to be postponed because the Health Equity Department had “received significant concerns … from several team members, particularly those of the Jewish faith,” according to an email reviewed by Truthout. That email also specified that Harb would need to submit her notes and slides in advance if the talk were rescheduled; it never was.

“Never had we been censored in such a way,” Eiko Mizushima, an occupational therapist and former executive co-chair of HCMC’s Asian Collective, an employee group organized under the hospital’s Health Equity Department, told Truthout. “It was unprecedented, [and] it was because it’s about Palestine.”

Organizers told Truthout that they had only been made aware of one email questioning the event from an HCMC employee and no complaints. That email, which Truthout reviewed, asked organizers to share “specifically what Dr. Harb will be addressing” and said “radicalism has no place” at the hospital. Mizushima told Truthout she expressed concern to the chief health equity officer over the employee’s characterization of Harb, a Palestinian American, as radical and was accused of misrepresenting the email.

HCMC did not respond to a detailed list of questions about the cancellation of Harb’s talk before deadline.

Other health care workers who spoke to Truthout described having Palestine-related events quashed or disparaged by leadership at their institutions, including talks, film screenings, and training opportunities. Two said they were discouraged from sharing information about vigils to mourn health care workers killed in Gaza; one said a director forbid her from holding a moment of silence for slain Palestinian children at the beginning of a meeting of a diversity, equity, and inclusion council, which the interviewed health care worker chaired at the time, because the director said doing so would be “exclusionary.”

Many sources shared that they had to navigate restrictive codes of conduct not applied to other speakers or discussions of other topics.

Hostile Working Environments

For Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim health care workers, as well as other employees of color, racism and Islamophobia were issues in the workplace well before October 2023. “The whole weaponizing of the concept of what does it mean to be antisemitic is a narrative that’s very long-running and is pretty powerful,” Sarah, a California-based Muslim registered nurse who is using a pseudonym for fear of reprisals, told Truthout. “And I think that Islamophobia really dovetails with anti-Palestinian racism in American culture.”

Sarah told Truthout she experienced both when she was in nursing school more than a decade ago. After she told a colleague on their lunch break that she did not buy Coca-Cola because the Palestine solidarity movement had flagged the beverage company’s ties to Israel, the colleague notified leadership, who, according to Sarah, then conspired to prevent her from securing a job at the hospital after completing her fellowship program. “It became a conflict about whether or not I would be able to be hired there, [and] it turned out to be a dead end for me,” she said.

Now, the pace at which workers who express solidarity with Palestinians are being pushed out of the medical field seems to be increasing. Many of those affected have been women of color. Since October 2023, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), has terminated the employment of violence prevention advocate Denise Caramagno and associate professor of internal medicine Rupa Marya and served nurse practitioner and midwife Bridget Rochios a notice of intent to terminate her employment in cases related to their public critiques of Zionism or expressions of solidarity with Palestinians or Palestinian allies.

Elizabeth Milos also left her job of 18 years as a medical interpreter at UCSF Health in August 2025, even though she had planned to stay at least another 14 months until she turned 65 and gained access to more affordable health care. But in June, a doctor filed a formal complaint against her, claiming she had “engaged in harassing conduct and created a hostile environment” when she “wore a keffiyeh and refused to remove [it],” on two separate occasions, according to records reviewed by Truthout.

After a months-long investigation, in October, an independent investigator concluded that Milos had not violated the university’s anti-discrimination policy but had violated the dress code. Fearing retaliation and a lack of support from her union, Milos had already left. “It was a very oppressive environment,” she told Truthout.

Following the cancellation of Harb’s talk at HCMC, Mizushima and two other chairs of the Asian and Muslim Collectives resigned from their roles. Mizushima also resigned from her job at the hospital later that year, in September 2024, citing the hostile working environment and retaliation. “I can’t work at a hospital where I can just experience racism and nothing’s done about it,” she told Truthout.

The stakes are particularly high for medical students and residents, who face a grueling path to professional certification and little recourse if expelled or terminated before completing their training. Gabrielle Wimer, a former student at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, told Truthout she was “going in circles” when she was penalized for participating in an hours-long sit-in at Barnard Library in March 2025 demanding divestment and an end to campus repression. Wimer was arrested and then suspended for five weeks. While the case against Wimer was later dropped and she completed her coursework, she told Truthout she worried about her future: “All I did was sit in a library and ask for my university not to contribute to genocide and apartheid.”

Outside Pressures

Right-wing and pro-Israel groups and individuals are driving censorship and harassment against health care workers, according to sources who spoke to Truthout. “There’s an alignment between right-wing extremists in the current government of the [U.S.] with the right-wing extremist government in Israel and pro-Israel supporters, [who] exercise a lot of state and economic power,” Jess Ghannam, co-founder of the Institute for the Understanding of Anti-Palestinian Racism and a professor at UCSF Health, told Truthout.

Recently, Ghannam has been on the receiving end of a doxxing and harassment campaign spurred by Mothers Against College Antisemitism, a national nonprofit founded soon after October 7, 2023. Ghannam was targeted after speaking at a campus screening of the documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack.”

Like Hassan and Ghannam, other health care workers who spoke to Truthout described receiving threats and harassing messages after pro-Israel groups, such as StopAntisemitism, Mothers Against College Antisemitism, Canary Mission, Physicians Against Antisemitism, Accuracy in Media, and StandWithUs, posted their personal information online.

Harb told Truthout that when one such group targeted her while she was a medical resident at the University of Minnesota, she received dozens of threatening messages. But Harb said she could not afford to take time off without extending her residency. “I was nervous about not being able to finish my education,” she told Truthout. “I’m trying to be tough and take up space, [but] it’s hard when people are threatening to behead you.”

Some organizations are less public about influencing policies at medical institutions. Qaadir, who works at PrairieCare-Newport, one of the largest mental health systems in the Midwest, told Truthout she was reprimanded and barred from teaching after the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas wrote to PrairieCare-Newport to complain about a clinical training she gave on trauma-informed care for Black, Indigenous, and Palestinian patient populations. The recorded training was never published — a change from standard procedure, according to Qaadir.

“It’s unprecedented that an outside organization would pressure a hospital at the highest levels and then that, within less than a day, changes practice and policy,” Qaadir told Truthout. PrairieCare-Newport said via email that Qaadir’s “session included personal opinions and beliefs that were not shared by all and were not fully representative of PrairieCare’s mission,” but did not respond to questions about what content was at issue.

The influence of pro-Israel groups is strengthened by a federal administration eager to crack down on political speech, particularly on college campuses. This August, the House Committee on Education and Workforce launched investigations into antisemitism at UCSF, UIC, and UC Los Angeles (UCLA) medical schools. Letters announcing the investigations and demanding internal documents from campus leadership repeatedly cite posts from StopAntisemitism’s social media accounts.

Health care workers who spoke to Truthout also expressed concern about the role of donors in influencing decision-making around crackdowns on speech. Several pointed to examples of board members and executives at companies that profit from the genocide who also serve in administrative or advisory roles at their hospitals or universities, such as Debra Reed-Klages, who sits on the boards of directors at UCSD’s Rady Children’s Hospital, Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, and Chevron. Lockheed Martin and Caterpillar sell weapons and military machinery to Israel, while Chevron provides the natural gas that fuels Israel’s military bases, prisons, and police stations, as well as illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Some hospitals and medical schools also receive substantial funding from philanthropists known to back pro-Israel groups and efforts. UCSF’s system of children’s hospitals, for example, is named after Marc Benioff, whose company, Salesforce, has significant investments in Israel’s tech scene. Meanwhile, the Helen Diller Family Foundation, the largest contributor to the UC system and sponsor of a hospital under construction at UCSF Health, donates to Canary Mission and several groups linked to Israeli troops. These include Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, which facilitates exchanges between U.S. and Israeli police and military agencies.

Sherene Razack, co-chair of UCLA’s Task Force on Anti-Palestinian, Anti-Arab and Anti-Muslim Racism, which published an investigation into conditions at the medical school in January 2025, said the result of these outside forces is an environment where “The administration consistently ignores incidents of racism against Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims, and anyone associated with them,” while reports against students and faculty for Palestine-related speech are “taken all the way to the top.”

Qaadir told Truthout this sort of pressure is a violation of professional ethics. “As a physician, our basic oath is to protect life, and it’s not restricted to a certain geographic area [or] a certain population of people. It’s to speak up and to do everything we can to protect life,” she said. “If physicians are retaliated against for speaking up, if we can’t do that…that sounds like a bankrupt profession, and we need to take it back for the sake of our communities.”

Before you go — An urgent appeal for your support Truthout relies on individual donations to publish independent journalism, free from political and corporate influence. In fact, we’re almost entirely funded by readers like you. Unfortunately, donations are down. At a moment when our journalism is most necessary, we are struggling to meet our operational costs due to worsening political censorship. Truthout may end this month in the red without additional help, so we’ve launched a fundraiser. We have just 72 hours left and still need to raise $28,000. Please make a tax-deductible gift to Truthout at this critical time!