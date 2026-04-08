Spanish Prime Minister Welcomes Ceasefire in Iran But Rejects Praise for Trump

“The government of Spain will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket.”

Support justice-driven, accurate and transparent news — make a quick donation to Truthout today!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday welcomed news of a two-week ceasefire in Iran as a step back from the brink of catastrophe, but said the war’s aggressors — the U.S. and Israel — deserved no praise for the temporary reprieve.

“Ceasefires are always good news. Especially if they lead to a just and lasting peace,” Sánchez wrote on social media. “But this momentary relief cannot make us forget the chaos, the destruction, and the lives lost. The government of Spain will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket.”

“What’s needed now: diplomacy, international legality, and PEACE,” the prime minister added.

Drawing U.S. President Donald Trump’s ire, Spain’s government has opposed the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran from the start, calling it a “cruel, absurd, and illegal” assault and closing off Spain’s military bases and airspace to American forces involved in the attack.

“Remaining silent in the face of an unjust war is an act of cowardice and complicity,” Sánchez said last month.

Spain’s foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, said Wednesday that the government supports “the crucial work of the mediators,” including Pakistan, in preventing further escalation of the conflict that the U.S. and Israel launched in late February.

“Diplomacy, negotiation, and international law are the only path to the lasting peace that the citizens of the Middle East deserve,” said Albares. “All parties must show responsibility and commitment to ceasing attacks and de-escalating, which Spain will continue to support.”

The foreign minister went on to stress that the ceasefire “must extend to Lebanon,” which Israel has invaded and bombed relentlessly in recent weeks, displacing 20% of the country’s population, devastating its healthcare system, and killing more than 1,500 people. On Wednesday, the Israeli’s unleashed a massive bombing blitz of Beirut, the nation’s capital and largest city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following Trump’s announcement of the two-week ceasefire deal with Iran that the agreement “does not include Lebanon.”

“Spain will not spare any efforts in supporting the Pakistani mediation efforts in the war in the Middle East and in paving the way for diplomacy,” Albares said Wednesday. “Today is a day of hope that we hope will culminate in a definitive peace that must include Lebanon.”

Holding Trump accountable for his illegal war on Iran The devastating American and Israeli attacks have killed hundreds of Iranians, and the death toll continues to rise. As independent media, what we do next matters a lot. It’s up to us to report the truth, demand accountability, and reckon with the consequences of U.S. militarism at this cataclysmic historical moment. Trump may be an authoritarian, but he is not entirely invulnerable, nor are the elected officials who have given him pass after pass. We cannot let him believe for a second longer that he can get away with something this wildly illegal or recklessly dangerous without accountability. We ask for your support as we carry out our media resistance to unchecked militarism. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation to Truthout.