Pentagon Admits US Killed 150+ Yemeni Civilians in Airstrikes in 2025

An internal review estimated that strikes killed more than 150 civilians while wounding nearly 250 others.

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An internal review conducted by the US Department of Defense found that US airstrikes in Yemen last year killed and wounded hundreds of civilians.

As reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, the Pentagon review estimated that US strikes killed more than 150 Yemeni civilians while wounding nearly 250 others.

The strikes were carried out as part of an operation authorized by President Donald Trump targeting Houthi rebels, who were suspected of launching attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The body count from US strikes in Yemen could be even larger than the Pentagon’s current estimates, which only cover three attacks that were determined to have “more likely than not” harmed civilians. An additional 15 incidents are still being reviewed by the DOD.

The deadliest operation carried out by US forces was a strike on Ras Issa Port in the city Hodeidah, which the DOD estimates killed 80 people and wounded 171 others.

As noted by NBC News, the DOD initially said the Yemen strikes did not cause any civilian deaths, and the Pentagon “has yet to publicly acknowledge the casualties or share a full account with Congress.”

Stanford University historian Robert Crews remarked that the internal DOD report shows that there is “no end in sight for America’s brutal colonial wars” and “still no substantive domestic anti-colonial movement in the US.”

Human rights groups have long been critical of US operations in Yemen, and Human Rights Watch last year described the attack on Ras Issa Port as “an apparent war crime.”

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