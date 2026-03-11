Spain Withdraws Ambassador to Israel Over Gaza Genocide and War in Iran

The move comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said “no a la guerra” — “no to war” — in a recent speech.

On Wednesday, Spain announced that it would be withdrawing its ambassador to Israel.

The move is in protest of Israel’s continued genocide of Palestinians in Gaza as well as its participation in the joint United States-Israel war on Iran. The Spanish embassy in Tel Aviv will remain open, but will be led by a charge d’affaires.

“At the proposal of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, and following deliberation by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on 10 March 2026, I hereby order the termination of Ms. Ana María Sálomon Pérez’s appointment as Ambassador of Spain in the State of Israel,” Spain’s official state gazette stated.

Relations between Spain and Israel have deteriorated since the latter country began its genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza in late 2023. Spain has been among the most ardent European critics of Israel over its actions in Gaza, and last fall, the Spanish government approved a bill establishing an arms embargo against the country, which includes banning sale of weapons, technology, and military equipment.

In 2024, Spain also formally recognized the state of Palestine. The move prompted Israel to recall its own ambassador to Spain, placing its own charge d’affaires in its embassy within the country ever since.

Relations between the two countries became frostier after the war in Iran began. Spain made it clear from the start of the war that it would not provide the U.S. or Israel access to its military bases.

That decision prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to cut off all economic trade with the country.

“We are going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain,” Trump said earlier this month.

Shortly after Trump’s threats, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gave a televised address to his country, further explaining his government’s position on the war in Iran.

“No a la guerra,” Sánchez said, a phrase that means “no to war” and was commonly used during the anti-Iraq war movement in Spain during the 2000s.

Sánchez further said that Spain would “not be complicit in something that is bad for the world — and that is also contrary to our values ​​and interests — simply out of fear of reprisals from someone.”

In a more recent interview, Sánchez reiterated his position.

“When we said ‘no to war,’ there was a wave of pride in being Spanish, not only within our country, but also among many societies across the globe,” Sánchez said.

“This war was not started by Spain. It was a war unilaterally instigated by two nations,” he added, insisting that “instability in the Middle East” would not be resolved “with such a blatant act of illegality.”

