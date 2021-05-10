Sanders Rejects Top Dems’ Push for Big Tax Break for the Rich

According to a recent analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), 62% of the benefits of repealing the SALT cap would go to the richest 1% and 86% of the benefits would go to the top 5%. ITEP estimated that temporarily suspending the cap would cost more than $90 billion in just one year.

“There is no state where this is a primarily middle-class issue,” the organization found. “In every state and the District of Columbia, more than half of the benefits would go to the richest 5% of taxpayers. In all but six states, more than half of the benefits would go to the richest 1%.

Nonetheless, prominent Democrats from blue states — which were disproportionately impacted by the SALT cap — are demanding full restoration of the tax break in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, disingenuously characterizing the cap as a major burden on the middle class.

While Biden did not include the SALT cap repeal in his opening offer unveiled in March, Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) are calling for a revival of the deduction.

As Common Dreams reported last month, Suozzi is part of a potentially influential faction of House Democrats that is threatening to oppose Biden’s infrastructure package if the SALT cap repeal is not included.

Though much of the New York congressional delegation has come out in favor of repeal — including progressive Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said last month that she doesn’t “think that we should be holding the infrastructure package hostage for a 100% full repeal on SALT, especially in the case of a full repeal.”

“Personally,” Ocasio-Cortez added, “I can’t stress how much that I believe that is a giveaway to the rich.”