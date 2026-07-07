The polling comes as Israel’s genocide in Gaza has surpassed its 1000th day.

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The majority of Democratic voters now agree with international experts’ findings that Israel’s assault of Gaza constitutes a genocide, new polling finds as Israel’s slaughter surpasses 1,000 days.

AP-NORC finds that 52 percent of Democrats now say that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Among all adults, the polling found, 31 percent say the same, with 13 percent of Republicans in agreement.

Support for Israel has continued to crater among Democrats, meanwhile. The poll, released Tuesday, finds that 58 percent of Democrats say the U.S. is too supportive of Israel. This is a double digit increase from January 2024, when AP-NORC found that 45 percent of Democrats said as such. Only 17 percent of Democrats say that the U.S. is not supportive enough in the most recent survey.

At the same time, 62 percent of Democrats say the U.S. does not support Palestinians enough, compared to 49 percent in January 2024.

The polling additionally found that more Jewish adults are critical of the U.S.’s support of Israel than believe the support needs to increase, at 38 percent versus 32 percent. Thirty percent of Jewish adults said they believe Israel is committing genocide, while 49 percent said it is not.

The results of the polling, conducted last month, come as Israel’s genocide in Gaza surpassed its 1,000th day over the weekend. Israeli forces have killed over 1,000 people in Gaza since the ceasefire began in October 2025, as the Israeli military has continued expanding its occupation in clear violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas announced on Monday that it would be relinquishing power to a group that reports to U.S. President Donald Trump’s neocolonial Board of Peace, known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

“We hope that this important step on the ground will help bring an end to the aggression, stop the genocide, secure the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip, reopen the crossings to allow the entry of aid trucks and end the policy of starvation,” Ismail al-Thawabta, the head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Al Jazeera.

However, this was still not enough to please Israeli leaders, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticizing the move in a statement on X.

Previous polling has indicated that support for Israel is cratering among the U.S. public. According to a survey by Quinnipiac in August 2025, 60 percent of U.S. voters said that the U.S. should stop sending military assistance to Israel, compared to 32 percent who said the U.S. should send more. Nearly 8 in 10 Democrats said in that poll that Israel is committing genocide.

Other key indicators have shown increasing opposition to Israel. Last week, a slate of candidates critical of the U.S.’s support of Israel swept House primary races in New York City, marking a major defeat for the powerful pro-Israel lobby.

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