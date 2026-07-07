Life of Pediatrician Incarcerated by Israel Is in Immediate Danger, Lawyer Warns

A UN body is calling on Israel to immediately release Hussam Abu Safiya, who has been arbitrarily detained since 2024.

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A United Nations rights body said Monday that the detention of Palestinian Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya by Israel was “arbitrary” and likely an indication of “a widespread or systematic practice of arbitrary detention in the country” as it demanded the physician be released immediately.

“The appropriate remedy would be to release [him] immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law,” said the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, warning that Israel has violated multiple articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by holding the doctor in detention since December 2024, when he was captured along with staff and patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

Abu Safiya has been held without charge ever since, as Israel has accused the doctor of being a member of Hamas, pointing to Gaza’s Military Medical Services records that show him listed as a “colonel” and a photo of him seated next to members of the group.

But medical and human rights groups note that there is no evidence that Abu Safiya has had a command combat role and that Hamas, which announced the dissolution of its government on Monday, has governed Gaza through its political wing, likening Abu Safiya’s role to that of the US surgeon general.

The working group issued the call following Abu Safiya’s recent transfer to the underground Rakefet interrogation facility at Nitzan Prison, which is known for abuse of prisoners.

The doctor recently told his lawyer, Nasser Odeh, after being transferred on June 24: “This is the last time you will see me… They brought me here to kill me. I don’t see myself surviving. This is the end.”

🚨We are deeply alarmed by the reports that there is an imminent threat to Dr. #HussamAbuSafiya’s life as a result of torture and other ill treatment he has been suffering while in Israeli custody. Israeli authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Dr. Abu Safiya.… pic.twitter.com/sNVTL4eQTB — Amnesty International (@amnesty) July 6, 2026

Odeah reported after visiting the prison on July 2 that Abu Safiyah was nearly unrecognizable and had suffered injuries to his “head, eyes, ears, and neck” and was having trouble breathing. He was “in a state of extreme weakness and was constantly on the verge of losing consciousness mid-conversation,” according to his lawyer’s account.

“I have visited Dr. Abu Safiya several times since his detention, but the individual I encountered during this latest visit was not the same person I had previously met,” said Odeh in a statement. “His physical and psychological state, the severe injuries visible on his body, and his personal testimony leave no room for doubt: his life is in immediate danger. He must be transferred out of the Rakefet facility immediately and granted an urgent, independent examination.”

On Monday, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC) was among those demanding Abu Safiya’s immediate release, pointing to reports from his legal team that he is in “imminent danger” and potentially at risk of death if he remains in Israeli detention.

“Since his arrest on December 27, 2024, Dr. Abu Safiya has reportedly been subjected to torture, abuse, and prolonged solitary confinement,” said the group. “His health continues to deteriorate, and he has been denied communication with his family and legal team. Reports indicate he was recently transferred to an isolated cell, raising further alarm about his safety and wellbeing.”

AHRC noted that Abu Safiya placed “his patients’ lives above his own safety” as he continued to provide medical care and to publicly call on Israel not to target healthcare facilities during the Israeli assault on Gaza that began in October 2023.

“He refused to abandon the hospital or leave the wounded behind despite repeated Israeli demands and threats,” said AHRC. “He continued his humanitarian mission under bombardment, siege, and near-total depletion of medical supplies.”

Imad Hamad, executive director of the group, called on physicians’ groups and international medical associations to urgently demand Abu Safiya’s release, as hundreds of people in Tel Aviv also assembled in solidarity with the doctor.

“We urge everyone to take a stand and push for the good doctor’s release,” said Hamad. “This is not about politics; this is about medicine and human rights.”

At Amnesty International, Erika Guevara Rosas, the senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns, called the details that have emerged recently about Abu Safiya’s condition “truly horrifying.”

“It is unconscionable that a pediatrician, who has dedicated his life to saving others in the occupied Gaza Strip, is being subjected to torture and other ill-treatment — including severe physical and psychological abuse and prolonged solitary confinement — while being detained without any justification,” said Guevara Rosas.

She added that Odeh’s account “must serve as an urgent wake-up call for states around the world, particularly Israel’s allies,” such as the US.

“It is utterly reprehensible that a doctor who refused to abandon his patients, and who became one of the most prominent voices denouncing the devastation of Gaza’s healthcare system, remains arbitrarily and unlawfully detained under Israel’s baseless designation as an ‘unlawful combatant,’” said Guevara Rosas. “He continues to be deprived of his most fundamental rights, including the right to be protected against torture and other ill-treatment, and his rights to a fair trial and due process.”

“Expressions of concern alone are little more than a cynical fig leaf for states’ inaction in the face of Israel’s crushing of Palestinians’ human rights,” she added. “Amnesty, alongside other human rights organizations, is not simply calling for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s immediate release. This is a call for urgent and effective intervention to save his life.”

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