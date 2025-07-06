Police Arrest 27 During UK Protest Defying Ban on Pro-Palestine Group

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

Metropolitan Police arrested at least 27 protesters who gathered in central London on Saturday to publicly support Palestine Action, a nonviolent direct action group now officially designated a terrorist organization by the U.K. government.

According to Middle East Eye, Palestine defenders including 83-year-old Rev. Sue Parfitt, a former government attorney, an emeritus professor, and health workers gathered by a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square, where they held signs reading, “I OPPOSE GENOCIDE, I SUPPORT PALESTINE ACTION.”

Members of the group Defend Our Juries informed Metropolitan Police of their plan prior to the demonstration.

“We would like to alert you to the fact we may be committing offenses under the Terrorism Act tomorrow, Saturday 5 July, in Parliament Square at about 1pm,” the group said in an open letter to Met Commissioner Mark Rowley.

“If we cannot speak freely about the genocide that is occurring, if we cannot condemn those who are complicit in it and express support for those who resist it, then the right to freedom of expression has no meaning, and democracy and human rights in this country are dead,” the letter argues.

Parfitt told Novara Media that members of Defend Our Juries were “testing the law.”

“I know that we are in the right place doing the right thing,” she said. “…We cannot be bystanders.”

“We are losing our civil liberties, we must stop that for everybody’s sake,” Parfitt said in a separate interview with The Guardian.

Prior to his arrest, Defend Our Juries member Tim Crosland, the former government lawyer, told The Guardian that “what we’re doing here as a group of priests, teachers, health workers, human rights lawyers [is] we’re refusing to be silenced.”

“Because it goes to the core of what we believe in: that we oppose genocide — I didn’t think that was that controversial — and we support the people who resist genocide,” he added. “In theory we are now terrorist supporters and can go to prison for 14 years, which is kind of crazy. I think what we are here to do is just expose the craziness of that.”

Crosland said as he was being arrested, “This is what happens in modern day Britain for opposing genocide, it’s quite something isn’t it?”

A bystander told Novara Media: “I just feel disgusted by this government. I voted for them and they’re now arresting people who are calling for a genocide to end. And this is a Labour government, they’re meant to have left-wing roots.”

In a statement, Defend Our Juries sarcastically said that “we commend the counter-terrorism police for their decisive action in protecting the people of London from some cardboard signs opposing the genocide in Gaza and expressing support for those taking action to prevent it.”

“It’s a relief to know that counter-terrorism police have nothing better to do,” the group quipped.

Last week, British lawmakers voted to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist group after some of its members vandalized two aircraft at a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire on June 20. The group — which was founded in 2020 and has also vandalized U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland — is known for taking direction action against companies that supply weapons to Israel, which is accused of genocide in an ongoing International Court of Justice case concerning the war on Gaza.

On June 23, U.K. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe the group under Section 3 of the Terrorism Act of 2000, introduced under former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair and widely criticized for its overbroad definition of terrorism. The House of Commons voted 385-26 Wednesday in favor of banning Palestine Action and the House of Lords approved the designation Thursday without a vote.

Palestine Action tried to delay the ban via legal action. However, the High Court on Friday denied the group’s appeal for interim relief was denied on Friday, a decision that was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The nonviolent group is now on the same legal footing in Britain as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Joining or supporting Palestine Action is now punishable by up to 14 years behind bars.

At midnight, Palestine Action will be proscribed under the Terrorism Act.Their real “crime”? Exposing the UK’s role in arming Israel’s genocide.This is a dark day for our democracy.Criminalising non-violent resistance won’t silence the truth.We are all Palestine Action 🇵🇸 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T21:38:25.631Z

Earlier this month, a group of United Nations experts urged the U.K. government to not ban Palestine Action.

“We are concerned at the unjustified labeling of a political protest movement as ‘terrorist,'” the experts wrote. “According to international standards, acts of protest that damage property, but are not intended to kill or injure people, should not be treated as terrorism.”

The U.N. experts warned that under the ban, “individuals could be prosecuted for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion, assembly, association, and participation in political life.”

“This would have a chilling effect on political protest and advocacy generally in relation to defending human rights in Palestine,” they added.

Hundreds of jurists, artists and entertainers, and others have also decried the ban on Palestine Action.

“Palestine Action is intervening to stop a genocide. It is acting to save life. We deplore the government’s decision to proscribe it,” Artists for Palestine U.K. — whose members include Tilda Swinton, Paul Weller, Steve Coogan, and others — wrote in a statement last month.

“Labeling non-violent direct action as ‘terrorism’ is an abuse of language and an attack on democracy,” the artists added. “The real threat to the life of the nation comes not from Palestine Action but from the home secretary’s efforts to ban it. We call on the government to withdraw its proscription of Palestine Action and to stop arming Israel.”

