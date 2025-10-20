Offering No Evidence, Trump Calls Colombian President “Illegal Drug Dealer”

Defense Secretary Hegseth also defended a bombing of another boat without providing evidence that it was moving drugs.

The United States carried out another deadly attack on a boat it claimed was being used by a left-wing Colombian revolutionary group to transport drugs in the Caribbean Sea, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump alleged without evidence that Columbia’s president “is an illegal drug dealer.”

Hegseth said the strike, which took place on Friday, targeted “a vessel affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), a designated terrorist organization.”

The ELN is Colombia’s last-standing far-left guerrilla group. Founded in 1964, the group fought to liberate Colombia from longtime right-wing rule, end foreign influence — especially from the United States — and achieve social justice and equality for the poor. ELN has been accused of using proceeds from drug trafficking to fund its insurgency.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics,” Hegseth said without offering evidence. “There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike — which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no US forces were harmed in this strike.”

“These cartels are the al-Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere, using violence, murder and terrorism to impose their will, threaten our national security, and poison our people,” the defense secretary added. “The United States military will treat these organizations like the terrorists they are — they will be hunted, and killed, just like al-Qaeda.”

Hegseth’s announcement followed a post by Trump on his Truth Social network calling leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro “an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs.”

Trump offered no evidence to back his baseless claim. The US itself has a long history of involvement in the international drug trade, from American capitalists profiting immensely from opium trafficking in the 19th century to the Central Intelligence Agency working with narcotrafficking anti-communist groups in Southeast Asia and Central America during the Cold War, helping to fuel first the heroin and later crack cocaine epidemics in the United States.

The US president further alleged that drugs have “become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long-term rip off of America.”

Trump added:

AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely.

According to The Associated Press, Colombia received an estimated $230 million in US aid for the budget year that ended on September 30.

Trump has ordered attacks on at least seven alleged drug-running boats without providing concrete evidence to support his claims. At least 29 people have been killed in the attacks.

In a series of posts on the social media site X, Petro said that “US government officials have committed a murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters,” repeating claims that some victims of the US strikes, including Thursday’s, were fishermen.

“I respect the history, culture, and people of the USA,” Petro wrote in a subsequent post. “They are not my enemies, nor do I feel them as such. The problem is with Trump, not with the USA.”

Refuting Trump’s accusation that he has “done nothing to stop” drug trafficking, Petro noted that “we have reduced the coca leaf crop growth rate to almost 0%. In past governments, there were years with nearly 100% annual growth. Today, half of the total coca leaf crop area has crops that have been abandoned for three years.”

The Trump administration said Thursday that survivors of one recent strike, a Colombian and an Ecuadorean, would be repatriated to their respective countries, possibly as a way to skirt concerns over the legality of the attacks.

On Thursday, Hegseth said that US Southern Command chief Adm. Alvin Holsey — who is overseeing the boat attacks — will step down at the end of the year. Holsey’s resignation reportedly stems from concerns over the strikes.

“If Commander Alvin has resigned for refusing to be complicit in the murder of Caribbean civilians by US missiles deliberately launched against them from comfortable offices, I consider him a hero and a true officer of the armies of the Americas,” Petro said in response to the news. “I said in New York, on one of its streets, that I asked the officers of the US military forces not to aim their weapons at humanity.”

The Trump administration revoked Petro’s US visa following his speech.

“I believe that Commander Alvin has proven himself to be a man of worth by refusing to aim his weapons at humanity. Perhaps Commander Alvin does not know it, but he is a true officer of the armies of Washington and Bolívar,” Petro added, referring to George Washington and the great South American liberator Simón Bolívar.

On his first day back in the White House in January, Trump signed an executive order designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Last month, the president reportedly signed a secret order directing the Pentagon to use military force to combat drug cartels abroad, sparking fears of renewed US aggression in a region that has endured well over 100 US attacks, invasions, occupations, and other interventions since the issuance of the dubious Monroe Doctrine in 1823.

Trump has also deployed a small armada of naval warships off the coast of Venezuela, which has endured more than a century of Washington’s imperialist meddling, raising fears of yet another US war of choice and regime change.

