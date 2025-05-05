Israeli Signal App Waltz Used to Archive War Discussions Reportedly Hacked

An Israeli app used by then-U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to archive chats on Signal was easily hacked and his messages accessed by a hacker, new reporting reveals, compounding security issues raised by the Trump administration’s use of the private messaging platform to discuss sensitive military business.

Independent news outlet 404 Media reported on Sunday that the hacker was able to access direct messages and group chats that Waltz archived using an app created by Israeli company TeleMessage, as well as data like emails and phone numbers that Waltz and other high-level cabinet officials used on Signal.

The hacker was also able to access usernames and passwords used by customers on TeleMessage and information on which agencies and companies may be using the app. This reportedly includes personal information of Customs and Border Patrol officials and intelligence officials for the Washington, D.C. police force, according to screenshots seen by 404 Media.

The hacker was able to access the information with ease; they said that they were able to hack into TeleMessage’s servers after just 15 to 20 minutes of work, and that “it wasn’t much effort at all” to get in.

Smarsh, which owns TeleMessage, announced on Monday after 404 Media’s report that it is temporarily suspending services “out of an abundance of caution.”

The hacker did not access messages between Waltz and other cabinet members and officials, but did access some messages that had been sent by others recently and “could have likely accessed more data if they decided to.”

The hack demonstrates that the chat logs received and saved by TeleMessage are not end-to-end encrypted — meaning, effectively, that they are not protected from being accessed in other breaches. Signal, which does have end-to-end encryption for messages, said in a statement: “We cannot guarantee the privacy or security properties of unofficial versions of Signal.”

“If I could have found this in less than 30 minutes then anybody else could too. And who knows how long it’s been vulnerable?” the hacker reportedly said.

The hack occurred just days after news outlets uncovered Waltz’s use of TeleMessage after Reuters published a photo of his phone during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The picture showed Signal chats with high level officials like Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

As Drop Site reported, TeleMessage is an Israel-based company with numerous links to Israeli intelligence and military officials, including employees with ties to Israeli spies.

Waltz was ousted from his position as national security adviser on Thursday. President Donald Trump has instead nominated him as the U.S.’s ambassador to the UN.

Waltz has been embroiled in controversy since The Atlantic originally revealed his and other top officials’ use of Signal to discuss and plan airstrikes on Yemen. But his ousting, reports say, had more to do with Waltz’s agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February that it was time to strike Iran — an idea that Trump reportedly disagreed with at the time.

In the face of Trump’s threats, we’ll never capitulate. At this moment, we are witnessing a terrifying array of anti-democratic tactics to silence political opposition, increase surveillance and expand authoritarian reach. Truthout is appealing for your support as Trump and his sycophants crack down on political speech. Nonprofits like Truthout could be caught in Trump’s crosshairs as he attacks dissenting groups with bad faith lawsuits and targeted harassment of journalists. As well, these attacks come at a time when independent journalism is most needed. The right-wing corporate takeover of media has left reliable outlets few and far between, with even fewer providing their work at no cost to the reader. Who will be there to hold the fascists to account, if not media like Truthout? We ask for your support as we doggedly pursue justice through our reporting. Truthout is funded overwhelmingly by readers like you. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation today.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!