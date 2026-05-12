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On Monday night, President Donald Trump made a series of baseless and erratic accusations against his perceived political enemies, including expressing a desire to charge former President Barack Obama with sedition and treason over a conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 election.

Over the period stretching from 12:00 am ET on Monday through 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, Trump posted or reposted 77 times on his Truth Social account. The enormous volume of content the president shared amounts to nearly 2.3 posts per hour.

For comparison, the average person spends about two and a half hours on social media daily. On average, brands selling products post around once per day, while news media companies make around 12 posts daily.

The bulk of Trump’s posts came in just over one hour’s time. From 10:15 pm ET to 11:30 pm ET, Trump made more than 50 posts and reposts.

As president of the United States of America, Trump could make the case that his posting more often than most people is due to the importance of his position — indeed, during his first term in office, the Trump administration indicated that his posts were meant to be seen as official statements from the president.

But the subject matter of Trump’s recent posts — and his tendency to peddle outlandish, unverified claims — has sparked questions from observers on both the left and the right over whether the president is mentally fit to remain in office.

An alarming number of posts from Trump on Monday night, for example, featured attacks on Obama, including accusing the former president of plotting a coup against him by using the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump also posted half-baked and baseless conspiracy theories alleging that voting machines were altered in the 2020 presidential race, resulting in his loss that year to former President Joe Biden.

In one of his posts, Trump shared a screenshot of a post from a right-wing user. “STRAIGHT-UP SEDITION AGAINST THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT,” the writer said, alleging that Obama had spied on Trump during the 2016 presidential race and had ordered other allied countries to do so, too.

(Trump has, for several years, asserted that an investigation into his campaign staffers, at least one of whom was later convicted of coordinating with Russian actors, amounted to spying on his campaign, with most fact-checking sites deeming his claims as a false portrayal of what actually happened.)

“Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government,” the post continued. “But first, Barack Obama.”

Notably, the federal punishment for treason can include the death penalty.

Other posts from Trump targeting Obama also described the former president as “the most DEMONIC FORCE in American politics.”

Trump also attacked other Democratic figures, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York). Deriding him as “low IQ” (an insult the president disproportionately uses against nonwhite people), Trump shared an AI-doctored picture of Jeffries alongside a fake image of his home district, featuring a decaying city neighborhood covered in trash and crawling with rats.

Trump is posting absolutely deranged shit on social media this morning ahead of departing for China today. Get a load of this stuff. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-12T11:59:30.870Z

While Trump went on a multi-post crusade against his political opposition in the evening and into the next day, earlier on Monday, he accused his critics of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” making a wild claim that it is a real, diagnosable condition.

“They’ve got serious Trump Derangement, which actually is a disease. I’m hearing it is actually a disease,” Trump told reporters.

Trump’s bizarre posting spree against his opponents comes just a day after he spent a similar amount of time posting praise for himself. In several missives he made on Sunday night, Trump posted or shared content describing him as the “greatest” president of all time, including AI-created imagery suggesting that he might carve his face into the side of Mount Rushmore.

These posts, along with his public feud with Pope Leo XIV, his calls for genocide of Iranians in the US’s ongoing war with that country, and other examples of erratic behavior, have reignited the debate on the president’s mental health status. What’s different now than in the past, however, is that more Republicans (including former MAGA allies of Trump) are joining the conversation.

“Trump’s golden statue. Trump’s triumphal arch. Trump’s ‘magnificent’ ballroom. They’re all about him. His narcissism is out of control,” read an analysis at The Bulwark.

“I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization,” former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a staunch Trump supporter, said last month.

Earlier this week, more than 30 professional medical experts signed on to a letter calling for Trump’s immediate removal from office, describing him as “unfit” to remain president.

“It is our professional opinion that the behaviors of Donald Trump, tragically, are neither momentary lapses nor political theater…that they reflect a rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline,” the letter-writers said.

In a Substack post last month, Bandy X. Lee, a forensic and social psychiatrist who has called for more open questioning of Trump’s mental fitness since 2017, described the situation in more alarming terms.

“Presently, there is the emergency situation of Donald Trump continuing to raise the stakes, as he faces multiple situations spinning out of control…What would be painful but tolerable for a healthy person is catastrophic for his limited emotional capacity, and he must be stopped before, in a fit of rage, he ignites the end of the world,” Lee said.

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