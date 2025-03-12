Israel Has Killed 3 People a Day in Gaza Since Ceasefire, Rights Group Says

Israeli forces have killed 150 people and wounded over 600 others in the besieged enclave since January 19.

Israel has killed an average of three Palestinians per day in Gaza since the beginning of the ceasefire deal in January, a rights group reports, denouncing Israel’s “genocidal tools” of violence and deprivation.

Since January 19, the Israeli military has killed at least 150 Palestininans and injured over 600 others, according to a report published Wednesday by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. These attacks have been carried out with drones and snipers, the report says.

This includes killings of numerous Palestinians in Israel’s “safe zone” in southern Gaza, as well as particular targeting of people in “buffer zones” near the border created by Israel. According to Euro-Med Monitor, Rafah, in the southernmost part of Gaza, has been targeted the most.

“This pattern underscores Israel’s systematic and ongoing targeting of Palestinians in the Strip, carried out with no military justification and in blatant disregard of the ceasefire and international law,” the group said.

The killings have escalated in the past day, reports have found, with Al Jazeera reporting that the Israeli military has killed at least eight Palestinians in the past 24 hours. This includes a drone strike near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza that killed six people.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Ministry of Health says that it has recovered 845 bodies from under rubble and places that were previously inaccessible since the beginning of the ceasefire, bringing the official death toll of the genocide to over 48,500 people. Gaza officials say they have recorded 962 Israeli violations of the ceasefire so far.

Euro-Med Monitor also raised alarm over Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid, which has been ongoing for 11 days now despite the ceasefire agreement stipulating that Israel allow a surge of humanitarian aid into the region. The human rights group said that the blockade is tantamount to a deliberate campaign of starvation and, thus, genocide against Palestinians.

Other aid groups have also strongly denounced Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid, saying that deliberately depriving Palestinians of basic needs is a war crime.

On Wednesday, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said that the blockade is “inhumane” and that it has brought “the entry of all aid to a screeching halt.”

“Israeli authorities are yet again normalizing the use of aid as a negotiation tool,” said Myriam Laaroussi, emergency coordinator for MSF, in a statement. “Humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip in war. The blockade on all supplies is inevitably hurting hundreds of thousands of people and is having deadly consequences.”

On Sunday, Israel once again cut electricity to Gaza, affecting a crucial water desalination plant that provided safe drinking water to 600,000 Palestinians, the UN has said.

As a result, 9 in 10 Palestinians lack access to safe drinking water, according to UNICEF, with 1.8 million in need of water and hygiene aid.

Israel appears to be using these extremist tactics in order to coerce Hamas into accepting new terms Israeli officials are imposing on the ceasefire deal, altering the framework agreed upon by both parties.

Unlike mainstream media, we’re not capitulating to Trump. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government.

Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.