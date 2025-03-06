Poll Finds 6 in 10 Democratic Voters Now Back Palestinians Over Israelis

A record 59 percent of Democratic voters say they sympathize more with Palestinians than Israelis.

The proportion of Americans who back Israel is at the lowest level on record, with support for Israel cratering amid its genocide in Gaza, Gallup has found in new polling.

The results, released Thursday, show that only 46 percent of Americans now say that they sympathize more with Israelis than Palestinians — an 8-point drop since the same question was polled in March of 2023, prior to the current genocide. This is the lowest point of support for Israel since Gallup began polling this question in 2021.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Americans who favor Palestinians is at the highest level this century. Sympathy for Palestinians over Israelis went from a low of merely 12 percent in 2013 — just after Israeli forces killed over 170 Palestinians in an eight-day-long assault on Gaza, which then-President Barack Obama blamed on Hamas — to 33 percent now.

This is the smallest gap between the two opinions on record, demonstrating the unpopularity of Israel’s genocide even in the face of a Western media apparatus with an extremely strong bias toward Israel, seemingly hellbent on stoking further violence against Palestinians.

The change has largely been driven by shifting views among Democratic voters, Gallup found.

In March 2023, Gallup found that Democratic voters sympathized more with Palestinians than Israelis for the first time, as Israel had already been accelerating violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Now, 59 percent of Democratic voters say they favor Palestinians, while only 21 percent say they favor Israelis.

Support for an independent Palestinian state is also at a record high among Democratic voters, with 76 percent saying that they favor the idea.

The polling is the latest show of the growing gulf between Democratic leadership and their base, with Democrats in Congress and other party leaders staunchly in support of Israel and seeking to quash dissent on Palestinian rights.

Gallup’s findings follow other polling results released last week finding that support for Israel in general is plummeting among Democratic voters and independents. Prior to the genocide, 56 percent of Democratic voters and 67 percent of independents said they had very or mostly favorable opinions of Israel. Now, only 33 percent of Democratic voters and 48 percent of independents say the same, marking the first time that any party group has had less than majority support for Israel, Gallup said.

Overall, 54 percent of Americans say they are supportive of Israel, the pollster found. The last time that proportion was lower was in February of 1992 (amid supposed peace talks ultimately further solidifying Israeli occupation), when only 48 percent said they favored Israel.

President Donald Trump’s approach — of calling for the total ethnic cleansing and genocide of Gaza — is particularly unpopular, with 51 percent disapproving of his approach and 40 percent approving, Gallup has further found.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



