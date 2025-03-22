Israel Bombs Gaza’s Only Cancer Hospital as Genocide Continues to Escalate

Israel has already killed at least 700 Palestinians since it ended the ceasefire this week, including 200 children.

U.S.-backed Israeli forces drew international condemnation Friday after bombing the only cancer hospital in the Gaza Strip, where more than 700 Palestinians including over 200 children have been killed this week and where the death toll from 532 days of genocidal assault is approaching at least 50,000.

Israel Defense Forces troops carried out an airstrike on the abandoned Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor, where the IDF launched what it called a “limited ground operation” earlier this week amid a ferocious wave of airstrikes that have killed at least 700 Palestinians, including 200 children and 112 women, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 900 other Palestinians have been injured since Israel unilaterally broke a cease-fire.

Today, Israeli occupation forces blew up Gaza’s Turkish Friendship Hospital.It was the last hospital in Gaza that was able to treat cancer patients.This is a US-backed war crime. — CODEPINK (@codepink.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T15:01:49.876Z

“The ministry emphasizes that this criminal behavior of the occupation comes in line with the systematic destruction of the health system and the completion of the episodes of genocide,” the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that the renewed Israeli slaughter has brought the overall Gaza death toll since October 2023 to at least 49,617, with upward of 112,950 others injured, and approximately 14,000 more missing and presumed dead and buried beneath rubble.

The effects of Israel’s bombing and invasion — which include widespread starvation and sickness — have been exacerbated by the “completem siege” imposed on Gaza in October 2023 and the forced displacement of around 2 million Palestinians.

The IDF said it bombed the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital because Hamas, which rules Gaza and carried out the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, was using the facility as “terrorist infrastructure.” No evidence was provided to support this allegation; past Israeli claims of this nature have been debunked.

In fact, the IDF had used the facility as a base from which snipers indiscriminately shot Palestinians including women and children who tried to cross what Israeli soldiers and veterans described as a “kill zone.” One IDF veteran said that these random slayings have become “a competition between units” to see who can kill more people.

Israel is deliberately dismantling Gaza’s healthcare system.



It bombs hospitals, kills healthcare workers, blocks medicine, and destroys clinics–leaving Palestinians without treatment as disease spreads, starvation worsens, and people suffer. — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 21, 2025

Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital — which was built using a $34 million donation from Turkey — was the only one in Gaza equipped to treat cancer patients, although the facility had not been used as a hospital for over a year. Prior to Israel’s onslaught, the hospital provided critical treatment to thousands of cancer patients.

In a statement Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s latest hospital bombing.

“The deliberate targeting of a hospital providing healthcare services to civilians in Gaza is part of Israel’s policy to render Gaza unlivable and force the Palestinian people into displacement,” the ministry asserted, according to Hürriyet Daily News. “We urge the international community to take firm and effective steps against Israel’s unlawful attacks and systematic state terrorism.”

Israeli forces have obliterated Gaza’s medical infrastructure along with the rest of the densely populated strip. Last year, an independent United Nations commission found that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza, committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities.”

The report detailed hundreds of IDF attacks on Gaza healthcare facilities and the killing or wounding of around 1,700 medical workers, calling such killings “widespread and systematic.”

Israel is the subject of an ongoing genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice in The Hague by South Africa. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are also wanted by the International Criminal Court, also in The Hague, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

