As Israel Bombs Gaza, Tlaib, Sanders Plead: “NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL”

“They will never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib warned.

Progressive lawmakers and rights groups reissued their urgent demands for an arms embargo to Israel on Tuesday, following a horrific Israeli assault on Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians. The attacks came after the Israeli military had slowed its massacres for weeks under the ceasefire agreement.

“The Israeli apartheid regime has resumed its genocide, carrying out airstrikes all across Gaza and killing hundreds of Palestinians. This comes after a complete blockade of food, electricity, and aid,” said Palestinian American Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) on social media.

“They will never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo,” Tlaib warned.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) sounded the alarm on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid the third week of Israel’s renewed total aid blockade on the besieged enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister “Netanyahu has not allowed any food, water, or fuel into Gaza in two weeks,” Sanders wrote. “Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again. NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL.”

Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and Delia C. Ramirez also restated their calls for an arms embargo in the wake of the attacks.

Israel has repeatedly broken the ceasefire agreement since it went into effect on January 19; as of earlier this month, Gaza officials had recorded 962 violations.

Now, with the approval of U.S. officials, Israel is effectively unilaterally upending the agreement, which is supposed to be in its second phase. As of writing, Israel has killed at least 404 Palestinians in its renewed assault and injured at least 562, likely making it the single deadliest day of the genocide thus far.

Netanyahu has claimed that he has ordered a resumption of bombings because Hamas is refusing to negotiate for a ceasefire — though Palestinian officials and Middle East analysts have said that it is clear that Israel never intended to fully adhere to the ceasefire agreement, which called for a permanent end to Israel’s assault and for total withdrawal from the Strip.

Even as the deal was being signed, Netanyahu insisted that he would not rule out a resumption of hostilities — while both Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump assured Netanyahu that Israel would be allowed to resume its attacks without any interruptions to U.S. assistance. Now, Trump is touting his plan for total ethnic cleansing of Gaza, in order to build a luxury vacation destination for the rich on the remains of the genocide.

“Last night’s massacre of over 419 Palestinians, including at least 174 children, is part of Netanyahu’s plan to ‘take control of Gaza,’” wrote the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project on social media, also calling for an end to the U.S.’s military assistance to Israel.

The group pointed out that Netanyahu is cynically motivated by his own political survival, which serves as a driving force behind the assault.

“Netanyahu’s governing coalition’s existence depended on a resumption of attacks on Gaza, as far-right Finance Minister Bezalal Smotrich said on January 18 that he would remain in the government on assurances that Israel would resume attacks,” the group said.

Numerous major human rights groups have condemned Israel’s renewed assault and called for international pressure for Israel’s slaughter to end once and for all.

“It is unacceptable, even unimaginable, to once again find ourselves talking about this instead of supporting a path towards meaningful recovery and sustainable peace,” said Ajith Sunghay, who directs the UN Human Rights Office in Palestine, in remarks to the press.

“Any targeting of civilians not directly participating in hostilities is a war crime and must stop, immediately; the blockade of Gaza amounts to collective punishment and must stop, immediately; and the use of starvation as a weapon of war is a crime under international law,” Sunghay went on.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have 9 days to add 500 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!