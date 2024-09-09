Iran Decries Israel’s Deadly “Criminal Attack” in Syria

The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on central Syria late Sunday.

The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on central Syria late Sunday, reportedly killing more than a dozen people and prompting a furious response from Syrian ally Iran.

“We strongly condemn this criminal attack,” Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference in Tehran.

Kanaani went on to urge Israel’s weapons suppliers, chiefly the United States and Germany, to “stop supporting and arming it” as its catastrophic assault on the Gaza Strip spills out across the region. Nearly 40 people were wounded in Israel’s strikes on Sunday, according to a Syrian health official, and several are in critical condition.

Initial reports of at least 14 people were killed and others injured this morning in an Israeli bombing in the community of Masyaf in Syria.



A quick reminder, the US still has military bases in Syria. pic.twitter.com/9FtMOwbBJZ — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) September 9, 2024

Citing two unnamed regional intelligence sources, Reuters reported early Monday that the Israeli strikes hit a “major military research center for chemical arms production located near Misyaf.”

The facility, according to Reuters, “is believed to house a team of Iranian military experts involved in weapons production.”

Kanaani denied that the facility hit was connected to Iran.

“What official sources from the Syrian government have announced is that there were attacks on some Syrian facilities, including an attack on a research center affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and the Syrian army,” he said.

Civilians were reportedly among those killed and wounded in Sunday’s strikes, which came as the world awaited Iran’s expected military response to Israel’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Israeli forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes in Syria — including one targeting Iran’s consulate in Damascus — since the Hamas-led October 7 attack, which prompted Israel’s large-scale assault on Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces continued to pummel the Palestinian enclave on Monday, bombing “al-Amoudi street in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.” The outlet noted that “at least 10 people have been killed today in attacks across the Gaza Strip.”

