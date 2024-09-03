The U.K. is suspending 30 arms export licenses to Israel, the country’s foreign minister announced Monday, citing the “clear risk” that Israel would use the weapons to commit grave violations of international law amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza and raid on the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Minister David Lammy told parliament that the decision to suspend 30 of the U.K.’s 350 arms licenses to Israel does not amount to an arms embargo, and added that the government recognizes “Israel’s need to defend itself” — perhaps ignoring that the International Court of Justice has ruled that that is an illegitimate argument.

However, Lammy said that it is indisputable that the U.K.’s weapons could be used by Israel to commit war crimes in Gaza. As the reason for the suspension, the government has cited Israel’s failure to fulfill its duty as the occupying power to provide conditions for survival for Palestinians in Gaza and “credible claims” of Israel’s mistreatment of detainees.

“It is with regret that I inform the House [of Commons] today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.

The suspension does not include the U.K.-made components of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets. Experts have said that F-35 parts are the U.K.’s largest contribution to Israel’s aggression, making up 15 percent of the jets that Israel has used to bomb the Gaza Strip.

These jets have been used in attacks that rights groups have said are war crimes; Danish news outlet Information reported on Monday that Israel used an F-35 in an attack on the “safe zone” in al-Mawasi in July that killed 90 people and injured at least 300 others.

Human rights groups and pro-Palestine advocates praised the decision but said that it does not nearly go far enough. Experts have long said that it is the responsibility of other countries to implement an arms embargo on Israel in accordance with international law.

“While yesterday’s decision is of course welcome, it doesn’t go far enough,” said Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch’s European media director. “The Israeli military’s conduct of hostilities in Gaza makes it all too clear that U.K. arms could be used in grave abuses by the Israeli military.”

Just a partial suspension, then, “shows either a miscomprehension of the law or a willful disregard,” said Human Rights Watch’s U.K. director Yasmine Ahmed. “The secretary of state shouldn’t make exemptions.”

U.K. aid group Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) said that the suspension, which advocates had anticipated after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government took over, was “long overdue,” but still insufficient in terms of putting pressure on Israel to comply with international humanitarian law.

“In particular, the exemption of parts for F-35 jets, reportedly used extensively in Israel’s bombardment, sends a worrying message about the UK’s commitment to international law,” said MAP, raising alarm about Israel’s escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank. “There can be no exceptions or loopholes: the UK must suspend all arms exports to Israel.”

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license. See further guidelines here.