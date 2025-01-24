Instagram, Facebook Under Fire for Censoring Posts From Abortion Pill Providers

Instagram and Facebook have recently taken steps to blur, block, or remove posts from abortion pill providers, according to The New York Times. Abortion providers say that censorship on the platforms has intensified over the past two weeks, particularly in the days following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Instagram has also suspended several accounts linked to these providers, making them unsearchable and removing them from recommendations.

Aid Access, one of the biggest abortion pill providers in the U.S., said its posts started getting taken down from Facebook and blurred on Instagram beginning in November. The organization has been unable to access its Facebook account since November, and its Instagram account was suspended last week, though it was recently reinstated.

Just this past week, the accounts of other abortion pill providers, Women Help Women and Just The Pill, were also suspended. According to the providers, Meta — which owns both of the social media platforms — said that the suspensions occurred because the accounts allegedly violated the company’s “Community Standards on guns, drugs and other restricted goods.” Although abortion pills are not currently classified as a federally restricted good, Project 2025, which Trump is using as a blueprint for his administration, aims to change that. Both accounts have since been reinstated.

Rebecca Davis, head of marketing at abortion pill provider Hey Jane, told The New York Times that the company’s Instagram account recently became unsearchable on the platform, noting that a similar issue occurred in 2023 but was later resolved by Meta.

Meta has previously faced criticism for suppressing posts from abortion providers. In June 2024, an Amnesty International report revealed that the company was not upholding international human rights standards, citing its removal of abortion-related content without clear explanations or sufficient transparency about these decisions.

“When tech companies remove abortion-related information, they can intensify barriers to accessing information and lead to discrimination and human rights violations against people who can become pregnant,” Jane Eklund, Tech and Reproductive Rights Fellow with Amnesty International USA, said in June 2024. “Access to accurate and unbiased information about abortion is an essential part of reproductive healthcare, and tech companies must do better to ensure their users can access that information.”

The recent suppression of abortion providers’ posts and accounts follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Instagram and Facebook would eliminate third-party fact-checking teams, loosen hate speech policies on the platforms, and discontinue their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Although Meta has claimed that the recent moderation of abortion providers’ accounts was unrelated to its updated speech policies, the timing of these actions has sparked concerns about whether the platform has been engaging in censorship in order to appease the anti-abortion Trump administration.

“Once again, ‘freedom of speech’ doesn’t actually mean free speech, but rather speech approved by right-wing Christian nationalists,” LGBTQ legislative researcher Allison Chapman told Truthout. “We are days into the Trump presidency and businesses are already preemptively complying in order to win the favor of Trump and his cronies.”

Notably, Zuckerberg donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration campaign, which he attended alongside other tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. All three saw their wealth reach record highs in the days after Trump’s inauguration.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.