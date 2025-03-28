NY Shield Law Stops Texas Judgment From Being Enforced Against Abortion Provider

On Thursday, a New York county clerk refused to file a Texas court judgment of over $100,000 against a New York doctor accused of prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas.

“New York is grateful for his courage and common sense,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said on Thursday in response to the county clerk’s decision to reject the filing of the judgment.

The case centers on Margaret Carpenter, a physician based in New York. In December 2024, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a civil lawsuit against her, alleging that she had violated Texas law by prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine to a patient in Texas. After Carpenter and her attorney failed to respond or appear at a hearing in early 2025, a Texas judge issued a default judgment in February, ordering her to pay over $100,000 in penalties and prohibiting her from prescribing abortion pills to Texas residents. According to the Austin American-Statesman, the amount owed will accrue daily interest at a rate of 7.5 percent until paid in full.

In March, the Texas Attorney General’s office attempted to enforce the judgment in New York. Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck rejected the request, citing the state’s shield law. “In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office,” Bruck said in a statement.

Texas’s case targeting Carpenter now marks a landmark challenge to one of eight shield laws passed across the country which are designed to protect telemedicine abortion providers from legal actions and extradition requests by states with restrictive abortion bans. Such laws also prohibit state officials from cooperating with out-of-state court orders related to abortion care.

“New York’s shield law was created to protect patients and providers from out-of-state anti-choice attacks, and we will not allow anyone to undermine health care providers’ ability to deliver necessary care to their patients,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “My office will always defend New York’s medical professionals and the people they serve.”

Texas is the first state with an abortion ban to pursue legal action against an out-of-state provider protected by a shield law. Louisiana followed shortly after, filing the first criminal charges against the same abortion provider. In February, Hochul invoked the shield law to block an extradition request from Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who sought to have Carpenter transferred to face those charges. However, because extradition decisions more so fall under executive discretion, the Texas judgment — not Louisiana’s request — represents the first significant legal test of New York’s shield law.

Paxton, meanwhile, denounced the New York clerk’s refusal to enforce the Texas judgment. He said he was “outraged” by Bruck’s decision to shield what he called a “radical abortionist” accused of “illegally peddling dangerous drugs across state lines.”

In addition to targeting out-of-state providers, Paxton has recently pursued criminal charges against providers within Texas. His office has charged practitioners with illegally performing abortions — a second-degree felony — and practicing medicine without a license, a third-degree felony. These prosecutions are the first brought under Texas’s near-total abortion ban.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.