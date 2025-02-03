Louisiana Issues Arrest Warrant for NY Doctor Over Abortion Pill

A grand jury in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has indicted and issued arrest warrants for a New York physician who prescribed abortion pills to a pregnant minor in Louisiana, which has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

The case directly targets the most common abortion method in the U.S. and challenges protections for out-of-state providers in Democratic-led states.

In addition to physician Margaret Carpenter and her company, Nightingale Medical, PC, the grand jury unanimously issued an indictment and an arrest warrant for the minor’s mother.

“Extremists hope this case will cause a chilling effect, further tying the hands of doctors who took an oath to care for their patients,” Chasity Wilson, executive director of the Louisiana Abortion Fund, said in a statement following the action.

In 2024, a mother from Port Allen, Louisiana, ordered abortion medication online from Carpenter for her daughter. According to Louisiana District Attorney Tony Clayton, the abortion medication was requested solely through an online questionnaire. The pills were then mailed to the woman, who subsequently gave them to her daughter.

After taking the pills, the girl experienced a medical emergency while alone, called 911, and was taken to the hospital. During the emergency response, a police officer learned about the abortion medication, prompting an investigation that led them to Carpenter. Authorities subsequently referred the case to Clayton’s office.

Carpenter is a co-founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine (ACT), which supports clinicians providing safe, timely, and affordable telemedicine abortion care nationwide. Following her indictment, ACT condemned the charges as “a disturbing pattern of interference with women’s rights,” stating, “this state-sponsored effort to prosecute a doctor providing safe and effective care should alarm everyone.”

This is not the first legal action against Carpenter. In December, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a civil lawsuit accusing her of sending abortion pills to Texas. Unlike the Louisiana case, however, the Texas lawsuit did not include criminal charges.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Louisiana has enforced a near-total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Under this law, doctors who perform unauthorized abortions — including those involving medication — face up to 15 years in prison, $200,000 in fines, and the revocation of their medical license. In a further crackdown, Louisiana recently classified the abortion and miscarriage management medications mifepristone and misoprostol as “controlled dangerous substances.” While still legal, the reclassification makes the drugs harder for medical providers to access. Possessing them without a valid prescription can lead to up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine, though pregnant people who obtain them for personal use remain exempt.

However, a recent survey found that despite restrictions, thousands of women in Louisiana continue to access abortion care. In fact, more patients obtained abortions in the state in 2023 than in 2020, before the state’s abortion ban was enacted. In the first half of 2024, telemedicine accounted for 60 percent of abortions in Louisiana.

Paxton and Clayton have made it clear they are targeting out-of-state providers in an effort to restrict access to abortion medication in their anti-abortion states. They are also testing the limits of the current reproductive rights landscape by challenging laws in blue states that protect providers who prescribe abortion pills across state lines.

Specifically, Carpenter’s indictment may be the first major test of New York’s shield laws, which protect telehealth providers who prescribe abortion pills to patients in states with bans. New York Attorney General Letitia James recently affirmed the state’s support for abortion providers, stating, “We will not allow bad actors to undermine our providers’ ability to deliver critical care.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has also made it clear that she will reject any extradition requests from Louisiana for Carpenter. In a video statement, she declared, “I will never, under any circumstances, turn this doctor over to the state of Louisiana under any extradition requests.”

However, Clayton has said that,“You can’t hide behind the borders of New York and ship pills down here to commit abortions in Louisiana.”

If Carpenter were to be extradited or find herself in Louisiana, she would be arrested and arraigned.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.