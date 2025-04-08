Colorado House Passes Bills to Protect Bodily Autonomy Amid Federal Threats

These bills are “a critical step” to protect gender-affirming care and abortion services in the state, advocates say.

The Colorado House has passed four bills aimed at safeguarding abortion access and transgender rights amid a rising tide of federal hostility.

Senate Bill 183 updates state law to align with Amendment 79, which voters approved last November to enshrine a constitutional right to abortion. The bill also authorizes the use of state funds to cover abortion services for Medicaid enrollees and public employees. SB 183 passed through the state House without changes and now awaits the governor’s signature.

House Bill 1309, which passed along party lines, codifies access to gender-affirming care in Colorado law. It prohibits insurers from denying or limiting coverage for medically necessary treatments — such as hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgeries — when prescribed by a physical or behavioral health provider. The bill now moves to the Colorado Senate for consideration.

“What’s happening at the federal level is casting a long shadow and we don’t know what the future holds. There is a real possibility that gender-affirming care could be at risk,” said state Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone , who co-sponsored the bill. “Passing this bill is about telling Coloradans that no, we are not going to let that happen. It’s about taking control of what we can do to ensure that our friends and neighbors and family members continue to get the care they need regardless of what might happen in the future.”

Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado, has endorsed the bill. “HB25-1309 demonstrates Colorado’s commitment to fairness, equity, and the right to make our own decisions about our bodies,” Bridges said in a statement. “No one should have to fight for the health care they need. This bill ensures our community has the protection and stability we all deserve.”

The Colorado House also passed House Bill 1312, known as the Kelly Loving Act, which seeks to strengthen protections for transgender people in education, as well as public accommodations.

“The Kelly Loving Act extends protections to trans people that most Coloradans already enjoy,” Z Williams, director of client support and operations at Bread and Roses Legal Center, which worked with trans Coloradoans to introduce the bill, told Truthout.

“At a time when transgender folks are facing constant attacks from the federal government, this is an opportunity to tell people they are safe here,” Williams added.

The bill also requires courts to recognize behaviors like deadnaming and misgendering as potential forms of coercive control in custody cases — a crucial measure for protecting trans children and affirming family members. The bill now moves to the Colorado Senate for review.

“Supporting a child’s gender identity is indeed in the best interest of the child, and that support cannot be used against a loving and supportive parent in a dispute,” said state Rep. Rebekah Stewart (D), who co-sponsored the bill.

The state House also passed Senate Bill 129, which would broaden Colorado’s shield law and allow health care providers who prescribe abortion or miscarriage management medications — such as mifepristone and misoprostol — to list only the name of their practice rather than their individual names. The bill is designed to shield providers from harassment or legal threats following recent efforts in states like Louisiana and Texas to target prescribers who assist patients across state lines.

“We have worked hard in Colorado to protect the freedom to decide what to do with our futures and our bodies, and we won’t allow anyone to put these freedoms in danger,” state Sen. Lisa Cutter (D), co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “As attacks on reproductive rights continue across the country, we are working to implement strong and responsive laws in Colorado to shield health care patients and providers from hostile out-of-state action.”

SB 129 also bars Colorado residents and businesses from complying with out-of-state legal or regulatory requests seeking information about individuals or organizations involved in what the bill calls “legally protected health-care activity,” which includes gender-affirming care. The bill now returns to the state Senate for consideration of House amendments.

“By strengthening Colorado’s shield laws, we can enhance protections for both patients and providers, standing firm against any attempts to undermine bodily autonomy,” state Rep. Junie Joseph (D), co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement.

Bills like these are becoming increasingly necessary as states attempt to extend their reach beyond their borders to target abortion and gender-affirming care providers in shield states, while the federal government escalates its crackdown on trans rights.

“Colorado is taking a critical step to ensure that transgender people can receive life saving health care in their state,” LGBTQ legislative researcher Allison Chapman told Truthout. “With the vilification of transgender people by mainstream media and the federal government, state laws protecting gender affirming health care offers transgender Americans a chance at survival and life.”

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.