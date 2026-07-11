An LGBTQ Rights World Cup Stunt Revealed the Cracks in SF’s Queer Movement

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

On June 13, at Qatar’s World Cup match in Santa Clara, California, Dr. Nas Mohamed — a physician and the first openly gay Qatari to seek asylum in the U.S. after fleeing state persecution –– stood in the stands alongside California State Sen. Scott Wiener. That day, the two posted a joint statement to Instagram, calling on FIFA and sponsors to “stop looking away” from the persecution of LGBTQ people around the globe.

The statement did not name Qatar or a single sponsor, and did not include a concrete demand.

Philosopher Judith Butler, whose foundational work on performativity underlies much of contemporary LGBTQIA2S theory, was direct when asked about the action, saying: “‘To address’ an issue is not the same as naming and condemning that issue: it is a non-committal obfuscation, but not a performative speech act, strictly speaking … What you are describing is a non-committal gesture, the agreement to talk about something in vague terms.”

For six days after the match, U.S. and global media remained silent on the “gesture.”

“The disconnect with the media is intense,” Mohamed told me. “Arabic coverage is none, like none of this ever happened.”

Yet where the statement failed to land, the images did. Posts documenting Mohamed’s presence at the match, shared by Tariq Aziz –– a Saudi human rights activist whose content has been actively suppressed by social media platforms in compliance with Saudi government censorship requests –– reached over 12 million views in the Arab world, despite receiving almost no coverage in Western or Arab-language media.

After a week of minimal coverage primarily in LGBT outlets like Attitude and Outsports, the Associated Press published a story that was swiftly syndicated by dozens of local media outlets. Though Arab-language media largely ignored it, the story ultimately reached U.S. audiences.

“I think we need to be careful not to simply apply a Western lens of LGBTQ+ advocacy to this moment,” Phillip Picardi, founder of Them and editor-in-chief of Playboy told me. “I trust that Dr. Nas is bringing his own lived experience and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar to this moment, and I hope it lands with the impact he intended.”

The question of what LGBTQIA2S advocacy should look like in 2026 is not hypothetical; it is being actively contested. Wiener’s World Cup stunt, and his broader status as a subject of controversy among Bay Area queer activists, reveal shifting understandings of what activism and solidarity should look like.

“We are coming down from our peak of societal acceptance as a movement,” said Picardi. “I think the community felt really concerned that our movement and our activism was getting co-opted and diluted — and so, when the dollars started to dry up, the community went to work.” Some of that work has been rewarded.

The Gender Liberation Movement, which spearheaded a U.S. Capitol bathroom sit-in resulting in the arrest of 15 activists, including Chelsea Manning, protesting Republican efforts to prevent transgender women from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol and House of Representatives, recently received funding from Ariana Grande’s nonprofit. LGBTQIA2S leaders at Jewish Voice for Peace have called explicitly for divestment from Israel and a ceasefire. The bolder advocacy Picardi describes exists; it just rarely shares a stadium with a sitting state senator.

San Francisco Cultural Districts

San Francisco is a historical capital of LGBTQIA2S activism, and it remains a potent frontier for radical queer political action. San Francisco’s Castro District — a political home to both Mohamed and Wiener — is an official LGBTQ cultural district. This designation not only reflects the neighborhood’s historical queer population but is also a part of the city’s broader identity-based cultural district system, which confers each district with dedicated resources for community cultural programming, health, and housing. In fall 2020, the American Indian Cultural District was born in the space between the Castro, Mission, and Soma Districts. The first Native American cultural district in the nation, its nascence came with support from former Mayor London Breed. But as former Mayor Breed’s term ended, the city’s politics shifted further to the right as libertarian tech leaders gained greater influence in City Hall, and financial support for cultural districts became less certain — allyship is at once more tenuous and more vital.

The relationship between the San Francisco mayor’s office and the American Indian community soured swiftly and symbolically with Mayor Daniel Lurie’s arrival and his announcement of the termination of the 20-year-long tradition of American Indian Heritage Night at San Francisco’s City Hall, which featured powwow dancers and political speeches delivered by community leaders. “We don’t see him elevate American Indian community events he attends, at any rate, at all in comparison to other communities,” added Souza.

Wiener is also known to attend events for the cultural districts, including those for American Indians. Sharaya Souza, executive director of the American Indian Cultural District, said Wiener often attends without direct invitation, informed instead by city staffers responsible for managing the cultural districts. “It’s political clout,” Souza told me. “They want to show up as the noisiest in the room and most visible.”

Asked about material support from Wiener in her district’s establishment, Souza said: “It tends to stay at the level of showing up.”

Backlash at the Trans March

On June 24, a video of Wiener went viral after the anti-Zionist activist Jesus Coba demanded the politician say “free Palestine” and acknowledge San Francisco police brutality and his own history of championing trickle-down housing policies supporting luxury housing developers that earmark only nominal affordable housing units.

Wiener’s reputation for allyship doesn’t always test well under pressure. “Scott pinkwashes by exploiting queers for his brand and agenda,” Naser, a queer Palestinian based in San Francisco who asked to be identified only by their first name, told me. “He’s a cis white man, he doesn’t have much of an edge, but his being queer is his claim to oppression; it’s his claim to marginalization, and he juices it for all it’s worth.”

On June 26, Wiener was escorted out of San Francisco’s Trans March by trans demonstrators over his support of Israel. The annual protest highlights the trans community’s unique demands and was organized to reaffirm Pride marches’ origin as protests. The video documenting the politician’s removal went viral. “It sucks because you’ve been wonderful … for trans people, and you’ve been terrible … on Gaza,” Dimitry Yakoushkin, a longtime critic of the politician, can be heard saying in the video posted on X. The video, which by June 27 had reached 6 million views, shows Wiener walking through a crowd heckling the Senator with a mix of “fuck you!” and middle fingers.

Wiener has pushed back on the characterizations of his record as politically motivated, telling CNN he had been “opposed to Israel’s escalations in Gaza for a long time” and “supported a ceasefire November of 2023.”

The New York Times’ headline about the incident read: “Pro-Transgender Candidate Is Chased From a Trans Rights Event Over Gaza.” But Mama Ganuush, a trans Palestinian drag queen and organizer in San Francisco, saw something different. “If you think about affordable housing, Black trans people are the most vulnerable to being unhoused in San Francisco, because of policies that prioritize real estate investment over providing proper affordable housing,” Ganuush said. Wiener has been a central architect of California’s YIMBY movement, authoring a string of bills –– including SB 35, SB 9, and SB 79 –– that shifted housing approval authority from cities to the state. Critics, including the San Francisco-based Phoenix Project, argue this deregulation-first approach has produced gentrification and displacement rather than affordability.

The same pattern of selective solidarity extends to Wiener’s record on Palestine. “I don’t think the rest of the world has caught up to how clearly interlinked anti-Zionism and queer liberation are,” said Naser. “This is one of the clearer tipping points in that people, it’s their red line. They won’t consider a politician who is clearly in support of Israel.”

Palestine and Pride

A corresponding dynamic shaped Mohamed’s own record on Palestine. In December 2023, Ganuush emailed the SF Pride board asking for the organization’s support of a permanent ceasefire, writing that they’d lost 172 Palestinian family members in Gaza. Mohamed, who sits on the board, did not respond to the email.

Ganuush described Mohamed as someone who has “sided with Zionists” rather than his own community, citing his refusal to support a city ceasefire resolution and his continued association with pro-Israel political figures.

Wiener co-authored AB 715, an antisemitism prevention bill that critics say will have a chilling effect on discussions of Palestine and Israel in California classrooms. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) characterizes the bill as a coordinated attempt to stifle criticism of Israel and censor discussion of Palestine in education under the guise of combating antisemitism. According to CAIR, the bill expands the definition of “nationality” in state anti-discrimination law to include actual or perceived shared ancestry or residency in a country with a dominant religious identity — a definition broad enough to potentially include all criticism of Israel. Tribal nations are also legally recognized as sovereign; whether curriculum critical of U.S. federal policy towards Native nations could face comparable scrutiny under similar logic remains an open question. Wiener’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

On the joint statement issued by Wiener and Mohamed, Ganuush said: “Whatever statement that Dr. Nas did is basically … a way that Dr. Nas is helping his friend clear up his position.”

Mohamed pushed back on the characterization, writing in a text message, “I am one of the first to name the events unfolding in Gaza as a genocide on 2/2024 and issuing that statement with SF Pride has upset many people including Zionist public figures.”

On February 8, 2024, the San Francisco Pride board issued a statement on Instagram about the Palestinian genocide. “Our hearts are heavy with grief for Palestinians and Israelis whose lives have been damaged or destroyed by violence, whether physical, psychological, or emotional. In the magnitude of the conflict in Gaza, we must remember who we are as a community, both locally and globally,” the statement begins. The communiqué puts Palestinians and Israelis on equal footing in the litany of sufferings it lists. The word “genocide” only appears in the statement once, alongside a call for “an immediate activation of a comprehensive plan for resolution, restoration, and reparation” –– language broad enough to commit to nothing specific.

When asked about his view on Palestine, Mohamed pointed to this statement, claiming authorship –– an assertion that’s unverifiable, since it was issued under the board’s collective name. Ganuush disputes Mohamed’s claim. “There is no indication that he did [write it]. No call out for genocide, no divestment as an org, and no removal of SFPD.”

Ganuush added that the call for “release of all hostages” elided a key asymmetry: Israel currently holds thousands of Palestinian detainees as well. “We asked for divestment and removal of cops and not allowing IDF to march. None of that was addressed,” they said.

As queer and trans people increasingly understand their liberation as not only a matter of gay rights, but as inherently tied to causes like housing justice and Palestinian liberation, actions like Wiener and Mohamed’s increasingly ring hollow to the communities they claim to represent. The World Cup offered a perfect stage for the kind of solidarity that names everything and costs nothing –– a gesture that traveled 12 million views deep into the Arab world without ever saying Qatar’s name.

Butler, meanwhile, spent San Francisco Pride week at a pro-Palestinian event reading the words of the late trans activist Leslie Feinberg, calling out U.S. imperialism in the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and North America by name. The contrast with the World Cup statement, which named nothing and demanded nothing, was clear.

What does it mean to stand in the stands? To issue a statement that names no target, sign a bill that chills the speech it claims to protect, attend every event without being asked, and leave without being changed? The 12 million views in the Arab world suggest the gesture still traveled. Whether it arrived as solidarity or spectacle may depend entirely on where you were standing when it landed.

Press freedom is under attack As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.