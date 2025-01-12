The move is the latest of the Meta CEO’s seeming efforts to cozy up to Donald Trump and reactionary forces.

As numerous U.S. corporations bend to the right with the political winds swirling around Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to power, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is following up on his company’s termination of its fact-checking program by ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and praising “masculine energy” in corporate America.

“I think a lot of the corporate world is, like, pretty culturally neutered,” Zuckerberg said during an interview with the eponymous host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Friday. Meta is the parent company of social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Over 90 percent of Fortune 1000 CEOs and billionaires are men, but Zuckerberg thinks the issue is that capitalism isn’t masculine enough. pic.twitter.com/38EzEyM3Cf — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 11, 2025

Explaining that he has “three sisters, no brothers” and “three daughters, no sons,” Zuckerberg continued: “So I’m, like, surrounded by girls and women, like, my whole life. And it’s like…I don’t know, there’s something, the kind of masculine energy, I think, is good.”

“And obviously, you know, society has plenty of that, but I think corporate culture was really like trying to get away from it,” he said. “And I do think that… all these forms of energy are good. And I think having a culture that, like, celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive.”

The tech industry is built on 'masculine energy', a bro–no girls allowed–culture. Remember Zuckerberg built Facebook not for social connection but to rate the hotness of his female college mates.www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl.bsky.social) 2025-01-11T16:09:38.796Z

Zuckerberg elaborated:

I do think that if you’re a a woman going into a company, it probably feels like it’s too masculine. Right? And it’s like there isn’t enough of the kind of the energy that you may naturally have. And it probably feels like there are all these things that are set up that are biased against you. And that’s not good either, ’cause you want women to be able to succeed. But I think these things can… go a little far. And I think it’s one thing to say we want to be kind of, like, welcoming and make a good environment for everyone. And I think it’s another to basically say that masculinity is bad. And I, I just think we kind of swung culturally to that part of the… spectrum where, you know, it’s all like, okay, masculinity is toxic. We have to, like, get rid of it completely. No… Both of these things are good, right? It’s like, you want, like, feminine energy, you want masculine energy… I think that that’s all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung towards being this somewhat more neutered thing. And I didn’t really feel that until I got involved in martial arts, which I think is still a more, much more masculine culture.

While some social media observers attributed Zuckerberg’s shift to factors like “the power of gym bro masculinity,” others noted the rightward shift in corporate America accompanying Trump’s White House return and Republicans’ control of both houses of Congress.

"Zuck is a Cuck": Meta's Billionaire Bends The Knee to MAGAMark Zuckerberg joins a rogue's gallery of billionaires capitulating to Donald Trump's threats and promoting MAGA's agenda against truth, democracy, and diversity for the sake of self-preservation.thelefthook.substack.com/p/zuck-is-a-… — Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2025-01-11T02:47:14.463Z

Nowhere is this more pronounced than in the wave of companies ending or dialing back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The growing list includes McDonald’s, Walmart, Boeing, Molson Coors, Ford, Harley-Davidson, John Deere, Amazon, and — as of Friday — Meta.

According to an internal memo from Meta vice president of human resources Janelle Gale viewed by several media outlets, Meta is immediately ending DEI programs in hiring, training, and supplier selection because the “legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing.”

“The term ‘DEI’ has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others,” Gale explained.

Meta’s move follows Tuesday’s announcement that the company is ending its third-party fact-checking program because it is “too politically biased” and replacing it with community notes à la X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, who will co-chair the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The announcement also said Meta “will be moving the trust and safety teams that write our content policies and review content out of California to Texas and other U.S. locations.”

As part of its broad new “free expression” policy, Meta will also permit certain speech widely considered hateful by human rights defenders.

According to training materials viewed byThe Intercept and other media outlets, Meta users will be able to say things like “immigrants are grubby, filthy pieces of shit,” “Black people are more violent than whites,” “Italians are dickheads,” women are “household objects” or “property,” and transgender people are mentally ill. Calling trans people “trannies” or “it” is now also acceptable on Meta sites.

I got a warning for posting "you are an evil man" to Zuck but not for posting "you are a degenerate tranny."Real nice system they have at Meta. — Alejandra Caraballo (@esqueer.net) 2025-01-11T03:50:20.850Z

The New York Times reported Friday that Meta has ordered its offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and Texas to remove the tampons which had been offered to transgender and nonbinary employees who use men’s restrooms. The report also said that Meta has removed trans and nonbinary themes from its Messenger chat app.

Zuckerberg has also appointed UFC CEO Dana White, a friend and supporter of Trump, to Meta’s board of directors, explaining, “I’ve admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand.”

These moves followed a November meeting between Trump and Zuckerberg at the former’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, after which Meta reportedly also gave $1 million to the president-elect’s inauguration fund.

Zuckerberg’s alignment with key elements of Trumpism represents a stark departure from just a few months ago, when, in a new book, Trump accused him of inimical “plotting” during the 2020 election and said he threatened to imprison the tech billionaire for life if he did so again in 2024.

Now, Zuckerberg’s blasting outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden. He told Rogan Friday that during the coronavirus pandemic, Biden administration officials would “call up and, like, scream… and curse” at Meta leaders over COVID-19 misinformation.

Some internet users poked fun at Meta’s new policies, with one popular meme satirically claiming that Zuckerberg “died of coronavirus and complications from syphilis.”

Who needs dumb old facts anyways? — JonZoidberg (@jonzoidberg.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T04:42:04.735Z

But others took a more serious view of Zuckerberg’s about-face, with the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) asserting this week that “these changes reveal that Meta seems less interested in freedom of expression as a principle and more focused on appeasing the incoming U.S. administration.”

“Meta has long been criticized by the global digital rights community, as well as by artists, sex worker advocacy groups, LGBTQ+ advocates, Palestine advocates, and political groups, among others,” EFF added. “A corporation with a history of biased and harmful moderation like Meta [needs] a careful, well-thought-out, and sincere fix that will not undermine broader freedom of expression goals.”

