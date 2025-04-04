Medicare-Privatization Backer Dr. Oz’s Confirmation Stokes Fears for Health Care

Critics say that in addition to having significant conflicts of interest, Oz is now poised to help enact Trump’s agenda.

Echoing a party-line vote by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee last week, the chamber’s Republicans on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, former televison host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Since Trump nominated Oz — who previously ran as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania — a wide range of critics have argued that the celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon “is profoundly unqualified to lead any part of our healthcare system, let alone an agency as important as CMS,” in the words of Robert Weissman, co-president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

After Thursday’s 53-45 vote to confirm Oz, Weissman declared that “Republicans in the Senate continued to just be a rubber stamp for a dangerous agenda that threatens to turn back the clock on healthcare in America.”

Weissman warned that “in addition to having significant conflicts of interest, Oz is now poised to help enact the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda, which seeks to strip crucial healthcare services through Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act from hundreds of millions of Americans and to use that money to give tax breaks to billionaires.”

“As he showed in his confirmation hearing, Oz will also seek to further privatize Medicare, increasing the risk that seniors will receive inferior care and further threatening the long-term health of the Medicare program. We already know that privatized Medicare costs taxpayers nearly $100 billion annually in excess costs,” he continued, referring to Medicare Advantage plans.

CMS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, now led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who, like Oz, came under fire for his record of dubious claims during the confirmation process. Weissman said that “Dr. Oz is joining a team of snake oil salesmen and anti-science flunkies that have already shown disdain for the American people and their health. This is yet another dark day for healthcare in America under Trump.”

Oz’s confirmation came a day after Trump announced globally disruptive tariffs and Senate Republicans unveiled a budget plan that would give the wealthy trillions of dollars in tax cuts at the expense of federal food assistance and healthcare programs.

“While Dr. Oz would rather play coy, this is no hypothetical. Harmful cuts to Medicaid or Medicare are unavoidable in the Trump-Republican budget plan that prioritizes another giant tax break for the president’s billionaire and corporate donors,” Tony Carrk, executive director of the watchdog group Accountable.US, said ahead of the vote.

“None of Dr. Oz’s ‘miracle’ cures that he’s peddled over the years will help seniors when their fundamental health security is ripped away to make the rich richer,” Carrk continued. “And while privatizing Medicare may enrich Dr. Oz’s family and big insurance friends, it will cost taxpayers far more and leave millions of patients vulnerable to denials of care and higher out-of-pocket costs.”

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), was similarly critical, saying after the vote that “at a time when our population is growing older and the need for access to home care, nursing homes, affordable prescription drugs, and quality medical care has never been greater, Americans deserve better than a snake oil salesman leading the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

“Dr. Mehmet Oz has been shilling pseudoscience to line his own pockets. He can’t be trusted to defend Medicare and Medicaid from billionaires who want to dismantle and privatize the foundation of affordable healthcare in this country,” the union leader added. “AFSCME members — including nurses, home care and childcare providers, social workers and more — will be watching and fighting back against any effort to weaken Medicare and Medicaid. The 147 million seniors, children, Americans with disabilities, and low-income workers who rely on these programs for affordable access to healthcare deserve nothing less.”

