Kids Are Getting Sick From RFK Jr.’s False Measles Remedy, Doctors Say

Nearly 380 cases of measles have been identified in the US this year, the highest number since 2019.

Unproven remedies for treating measles peddled by Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are complicating doctors’ efforts to deal with an outbreak in West Texas.

The “remedies” are being utilized primarily by parents — many of whom have anti-vaccine views — to treat and prevent measles in their children, and include consuming high doses of vitamin A, sometimes in the form of cod liver oil.

While vitamin A is sometimes used to help manage measles symptoms for people with lower levels of immunity, it is not effective in preventing a person from contracting the virus, whereas two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97 percent effective. Even after contracting measles, it is advised that any use of vitamin A to treat the virus be supervised by health professionals.

Excessive consumption of vitamin A can result in serious health complications — indeed, several unvaccinated children in Texas have had to be treated for liver damage due the vitamin-based regimen some families are using, a children’s hospital in Lubbock, Texas, announced.

The increase in parents using vitamin A as the primary treatment for measles — despite no scientific backing — comes after Kennedy has downplayed the outbreak for weeks and falsely promoted the treatment option as effective.

In late February, Kennedy claimed that measles outbreaks happen “every year,” ignoring the fact that, two decades ago (and prior to anti-vaccine sentiment gaining prominence in the U.S.), measles was considered effectively eliminated in the country due to vaccination campaigns successfully lowering case numbers. The current outbreak also exceeds numbers from recent years — only three months into the year, 2025 has seen the highest number of measles cases in the U.S. since 2019.

Kennedy has acknowledged that vaccines are effective at preventing the spread of measles, but also peddled the lie that vaccination isn’t as effective as direct exposure to the virus — advice that is dangerous, especially for children, as measles can result in death or lifelong complications.

Doctors have identified 327 cases of measles in the Texas outbreak, mostly in unvaccinated children. Cases outside of Texas are also cropping up, including a confirmed case of a person in Washington, D.C. being diagnosed with the virus.

That person reportedly traveled on an Amtrak train through several cities on the East Coast before being treated at an urgent care clinic last week, potentially exposing others to the virus. While in D.C., the individual also “visited multiple locations” while they were contagious, district health officials said.

In total, there have been 378 confirmed cases of measles across 17 states in the U.S. since the start of the year. Nine out of 10 of those cases were “outbreak-associated,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have 24 hours to add 180 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!